Eastern Visayas
meets 2020 with 2.0% inflation rate
By
PSA-8
February 18, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas met 2020 with a 2.0 percent Inflation Rate (IR).
This IR is 0.5 percentage point higher compared with the 1.5 percent
IR in December 2019, but 2.0 percentage points lower than the
recorded 4.0 percent IR in the same period last year.
The regional IR is 0.9
percentage point lower than the 2.9 percent national average
inflation rate in January 2020.
All provinces in the
region registered higher inflation rates in January 2020 compared
with their figures in December 2019, except for Leyte, which had
retained its previous month’s inflation rate at 2.1 percent.
Northern Samar recorded the highest increase of 1.4 percentage
points, from 0.8 percent IR in December 2019 to 2.2 percent IR in
January 2020. The rest of the provinces registered increases ranging
from 0.2 percentage point to 1.2 percentage points. Southern Leyte
posted the lowest IR at 1.0 percent. Eastern Samar and Northern
Samar, meanwhile, recorded the highest IR during the month in review
at 2.2 percent.
Majority of the commodity
groups in the region exhibited higher IRs in January 2020 compared
with their rates in December 2019. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
commodity group registered the biggest increase of 1.6 percentage
points, from 7.2 percent in December 2019 to 8.8 percent in January
2020. This can be attributed to the significant increase in the
index for tobacco to a double-digit inflation rate of 11.2 percent
in January 2020 from 8.9 percent in December 2019.
The heavily weighted food
and non-alcoholic beverages commodity group increased to 1.1 percent
in January 2020 from 0.2 percent IR in December 2019. Higher IRs
were noted in majority of the all food items. Fish index registered
the highest increase of 2.5 percentage points, from 6.5 percent in
December 2019 to 9.0 percent in January 2020. Rice and bread and
cereals indices continued to register deflations but at slower rate
of 5.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.
IR for Transport commodity
group increased by 0.7 percentage point, from 4.1 percent in
December 2019 to 4.8 percent in January 2020. This can be attributed
to faster annual price hike in the index for operation of personal
transport equipment, from 10.5 percent in December 2019 to 14.6
percent in January 2020.
The commodity groups of
clothing and footwear, and housing, water, electricity, gas and
other fuels registered 0.2 percentage point increase in their IRs,
posting IRs at 3.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, during the
reference month.
Restaurants and
miscellaneous goods and service commodity group inched up by 0.1
percentage point pushing its IR to 5.0 percent in January 2020.
On the other hand,
inflation rate for furnishings, household equipment and routine
maintenance of the house commodity group decreased by 0.4 percentage
point, from 5.7 percent in December 2019 to 5.3 percent in January
2020. This can be attributed to the lower inflation rate on goods
and services for routine household maintenance, from 6.7 percent in
December 2019 to 6.1 percent during the month in review.
Meanwhile, education;
health; recreation and culture; and communication commodity groups
retained their previous month’s inflation rates at 5.3 percent, 1.6
percent, 1.4 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region was recorded at P0.79 in January 2020. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P79.00 in 2012 is
worth P100.00 in January 2020.
The PPPs in all provinces
in the region weakened by P0.01 in January 2020 compared with their
figures in December 2019, except for Eastern Samar, which had
sustained its PPP at P0.76. Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte
recorded the strongest PPP at P0.81, followed by Eastern Samar at
P0.76. Northern Samar and Samar posted the weakest PPP at P0.74.