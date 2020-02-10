|
From
L to R: Congressman DV Savellano, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez,
and DA Secretary William Dar.
Bamboo industry
gets boost from government and private sector
By
DTI-OSEC-PRU
February 10, 2020
QUEZON CITY –
Government and private sector stakeholders converge to support the
bamboo industry during the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development
Council meeting (PBDIC) on 6 February.
As Chair of the Bamboo
industry council, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary
Ramon Lopez reported that various agencies like the Departments of
Agriculture, Environment, Local Government, and Trade are aligning
their various programs and connecting the dots in the value chain of
the bamboo industry. These programs include from tissue culture, and
planting materials developed by DA to plant propagation and greening
program of DENR, to processing, product development and design and
marketing by DTI.
Several private
organizations and advocacy groups will likewise merge their
activities into the council’s programs. Moreover, being an
agribusiness activity, located at the countryside, Lopez added that
these activities are included in the Board of Investments BOI
investment priorities plan or IPP that can enjoy incentives. The
PBDIC is now also heavily supported by the House Deputy Speaker DV
Savellano, being a staunch Bamboo advocate for years.
“The DENR’s National
Greening program is targeting to plant 19,000 hectares of bamboo
nationwide" said Sec. Lopez.
Department of Agriculture
(DA) Secretary William Dar also expressed support for this effort in
turning bamboo crops into an investment opportunity. Sec. Dar
recently approved DTI’s request of including bamboo as a high-value
crop. DA encourages farmers to plant high-value crops like mango,
banana, coffee, and cacao as they are expected to generate more
profit.
"With bamboo as a
high-value crop, we can undertake various interventions that include
research, processing and value-adding, and budgetary support,
complementing the programs and projects of the PBIDC," said Sec.
Dar.
Bamboo takes only three
years to fully grow as compared to 10 to 20 years for wood trees.
The plant can be used as construction materials, as well as
furniture and paper-making, among others, providing a good
livelihood source for a community.
Sec. Lopez shared that
investments are welcome at all stages of the value chain from
nurseries to design studios. Both secretaries also promoted the use
of modern technology to quickly propagate and process the plant.
Secretary Dar meanwhile encouraged the participation of big
businesses to partner and help the small farmers, to make the
project more competitive and profitable.
PBDIC Vice-Chair and
Ilocos Sur Representative Savellano shared that the bills filed are
to institutionalize the PBDIC and these are now being discussed at
the 18th Congress. He also committed to push the bill at the
bicameral hearings.
Senate Bill 524, proposed
by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, aims to make bamboo a main export
product by creating the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development
Roadmap and the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Council to
provide the overall policy and program directions, and coordinate
the activities of the public and private sectors.
The council will have an
official launch to promote the bamboo industry. The campaign will be
named 5K: Kawayan, Kalikasan, Kabuhayan, Kaunlaran, Kinabukasan.