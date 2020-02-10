Rights group
questions integrity, independence of Tacloban judge who signed off
on questionable search, arrests vs Tacloban 5
By
KARAPATAN
February 10, 2020
QUEZON CITY – In a
press conference in Quezon City today, human rights group Karapatan
questioned the integrity and independence of Judge Eligio Petilla of
the Regional Trial Court Branch 44 in Tacloban City, who issued the
search warrants effecting the highly questionable search and arrests
of five human rights defenders last February 7, 2020.
“We have been wary of
judges who facilitate the use of their courts for the judicial
harassment of human rights defenders. Are they, in any way, related
to executive officials who have been brazenly implementing Executive
Order No. 70? Will their signing off on the supposed search warrants
in the offices of these organizations result in juicier posts like
those magistrates who have done the same?,” said Karapatan Secretary
General Cristina Palabay.
Karapatan observed that
one officer of the court have been “rewarded” with a Supreme Court
post after dismissing a petition for the privilege of the writs of
amparo and habeas data filed by three non-government organizations
last year, while another one is in the running as a Duterte-endorse
nominee for a Court of Appeals seat after issuing similar search
warrants in October last year, when raids and arrests were also
conducted by the police and military in Negros and Manila.
“Whether they have done
this to further their careers or out of fear or out of political
pressure, the effects are damning – the political persecution of
activists and actual harm on their lives, security and liberty.
These judges should be ashamed of themselves,” Karapatan said.
Five activists – Alexander
Philip Abinguna of Katungod Sinirangang Bisayas – Karapatan, Mira
Legion of Bayan, climate justice activist Marissa Cabaljao of
People’s Surge, humanitarian worker Mariell Domequill of the Rural
Missionaries of the Philippines and journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio –
were arrested during dawn raids by the Philippine National Police in
Tacloban City by virtue of Petilla’s search warrants. Karapatan
asserts that the supposed evidence, which includes several firearms
and explosives materiel, were planted.
“How circumspect has the
judge been in personally determining the veracity of reports on the
existence of such firearms and explosives in the officers? Did he
look for other witnesses, other than the police officers or military
intelligence agents who may have reported to him?,” Palabay asked.
Karapatan noted that the
planting of evidence by police and military officials have laid the
pretext for the filing of false charges of illegal possession of
firearms and explosives against activists resulting in their long
incarceration. “There is always presumption of regularity on police
and military operations, despite questions on their integrity and
adherence to human rights principles. Courts who rubber-stamp such
operations should be similarly be doubted,” she averred.
“This case further
illustrates the lack of independence of the judiciary in the
Philippines, and that all domestic mechanisms of redress, including
the courts, have been transformed into factories of trumped up
charges and platforms of political persecution of social activists
and political dissenters,” Palabay added.
A national solidarity and
fact finding mission led by Karapatan is slated in Leyte today, as
the inquest proceedings for the five activists are also scheduled
for resolution.
“We reiterate our call for
the immediate and unconditional release of the Tacloban 5 and all
political prisoners in the Philippines. We likewise demand the
abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which is responsible for such rights
violations,” Palabay concluded.