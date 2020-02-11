P24M TUPAD funds
to benefit 5,375 Leyteños
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
February 11, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its
North Leyte Field Office awarded to nine (9) municipalities of the
second district of Leyte Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Ating
Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) funds amounting to a total
of P24,160,731.00 last February 5, 2020 at Haiyan Resort Hotel in
Tanuan, Leyte.
Congresswoman Lolita Karen
T. Javier of the 2nd District of Leyte graced the turn-over ceremony
together with DOLE Regional Director Yahya A. Centi and NLFO
Officer-in-Charge Norman L. Uyvico. Mayors of the recipient
municipalities were likewise present to personally receive the
checks.
The following
municipalities are the recipients of the TUPAD funds: Jaro, Dulag,
Capoocan, Julita, Pastrana, Barugo, Tunga, Dagami and Burauen. A
total of 5,375 disadvantaged workers from the said municipalities
are to benefit from the emergency employment assistance. These
workers will be employed for the implementation of projects which
will include declogging of canals and clean up drive in their
respective municipalities.
Director Centi in his
opening remarks committed to remain relentless in pursuing the
mandate of DOLE.
“As your fellow public
servant, I assure you that the government is doing its part in
sending help where help is needed. We at DOLE are working so hard
for all of you and this TUPAD program is just one of DOLE’s ways to
extend assistance to the community and eventually pursue our given
mandate”, said Director Centi.
Meanwhile, Cong. Javier,
aside from expressing her sincere thanks to DOLE for the strong
commitment to assist the second district of Leyte, likewise
emphasized that she will continue to remain dedicated for the good
of her fellow Leyteños.
“I would like to thank
DOLE for being so active in helping us have this TUPAD projects come
to reality. It is indeed comforting to know that we have this kind
of partnership centered on delivering excellent service. As your
representative, I would like to inform you that mañana habit is not
in our vocabulary. We will work together for the good of my fellow
Leyteños”, said Javier.
TUPAD is a community-based
package of assistance that provides emergency employment for a
minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days,
depending on the nature of work to be performed. (with reports from Gemma D. de la Cruz)