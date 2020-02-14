

On-going construction of Almeria bypass Road at Pob. Almeria, Biliran. This is a multi-year project from 2018-2019 with a total amount of P104,009,000.00. It involves the construction of 1.262 km. four (4) lanes roadway, 20.0 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes) and slope protection to include payment of Road Right of Way.

DPWH-Bilran DEO to implement P1B for FY 2020 infra projects

By DPWH-Biliran

February 14, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – P1B is allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office for the implementation of various infrastructure projects in Biliran.

David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer said the district office will implement a total of 75 projects this year based on the approved General Appropriations Act (GAA) of FY 2020 DPWH Infrastructure Program.

According to Adongay, P265.5M is allocated for the construction of slope protection structures, asphalt overlay and reconstruction/ upgrading of damaged paved roads, all under the Asset preservation Program.

Under the Network Development Program, two road widening projects along Biliran Circumferential Road will be implemented this year with a total amount of P80M.

Meanwhile, P160M under the Flood Management Program has been allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of eight flood control projects.

The district office will also implement a total of P160M under the Convergence and Special Support Program. P85M is allocated for the construction of two access roads leading to tourism destinations in convergence with the Department of Tourism (DOT), one access road leading to trades and industry worth P50M in convergence with the Department of Trades and Industry (DTI), and one construction of Biliran Provincial Police Office Building in convergence with the Philippine National Police amounting to P25M.

Biliran DEO will also implement a total of P400.8M for the implementation of various infrastructure projects under the Local Infrastructure Program. This includes the construction/upgrading of school buildings, rehabilitation and construction of flood control structures and seawalls, construction of multi-purpose buildings and construction/ rehabilitation of local roads and bridges.

Last year, the district Office has been allotted with a budget amount of P1.2B for the implementation of 92 projects.

According to Adongay, poor performance of contractors also affects the performance of the DEO in terms of physical accomplishment and disbursement.

“We cannot deny the fact that there are big projects, undertaken by contractors, who cannot immediately perform their obligations and commitments,” said Adongay.

“We are hoping that for this year, those challenges should not happen again as we would be operating under the Cash Based Budgeting Program,” he added.