On-going
construction of Almeria bypass Road at Pob. Almeria, Biliran.
This is a multi-year project from 2018-2019 with a total
amount of P104,009,000.00. It involves the construction of
1.262 km. four (4) lanes roadway, 20.0 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes)
and slope protection to include payment of Road Right of
Way.
DPWH-Bilran DEO
to implement P1B for FY 2020 infra projects
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 14, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
P1B is allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
Biliran District Engineering Office for the implementation of
various infrastructure projects in Biliran.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer said the district office will implement a total of
75 projects this year based on the approved General Appropriations
Act (GAA) of FY 2020 DPWH Infrastructure Program.
According to Adongay,
P265.5M is allocated for the construction of slope protection
structures, asphalt overlay and reconstruction/ upgrading of damaged
paved roads, all under the Asset preservation Program.
Under the Network
Development Program, two road widening projects along Biliran
Circumferential Road will be implemented this year with a total
amount of P80M.
Meanwhile, P160M under the
Flood Management Program has been allocated for the construction and
rehabilitation of eight flood control projects.
The district office will
also implement a total of P160M under the Convergence and Special
Support Program. P85M is allocated for the construction of two
access roads leading to tourism destinations in convergence with the
Department of Tourism (DOT), one access road leading to trades and
industry worth P50M in convergence with the Department of Trades and
Industry (DTI), and one construction of Biliran Provincial Police
Office Building in convergence with the Philippine National Police
amounting to P25M.
Biliran DEO will also
implement a total of P400.8M for the implementation of various
infrastructure projects under the Local Infrastructure Program. This
includes the construction/upgrading of school buildings,
rehabilitation and construction of flood control structures and
seawalls, construction of multi-purpose buildings and construction/
rehabilitation of local roads and bridges.
Last year, the district
Office has been allotted with a budget amount of P1.2B for the
implementation of 92 projects.
According to Adongay, poor
performance of contractors also affects the performance of the DEO
in terms of physical accomplishment and disbursement.
“We cannot deny the fact
that there are big projects, undertaken by contractors, who cannot
immediately perform their obligations and commitments,” said Adongay.
“We are hoping that for
this year, those challenges should not happen again as we would be
operating under the Cash Based Budgeting Program,” he added.
Under the new budgeting
system of the department, the validity of fund is only good up to
one year. This means that contractors must finish their project
within the year.