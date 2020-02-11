Enactment of
amendments to anti-terror law, a steep descent to martial rule in PH
- Karapatan
Press Release
February 11, 2020
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights group Karapatan today submitted its position paper to the
House of Representatives Committee on Public Order and Safety
regarding the six House bills which seek to amend the Republic Act
9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007, during the committee’s
hearing on the proposed measures.
“If enacted in Congress,
the said amendments will pave the way for the steep and mad descent
towards martial law in the Philippines. The proposed draconian
measures will ensure the throwback to the Marcosian era, enabling
the wholesale disregard of human and people’s rights enshrined in
the 1987 Constitution. These proposals are severely inconsistent
with international human rights standards including the right to due
process, against unlimited detention of suspects, rights to free
speech and expression, right to peaceably assemble and petition the
government for redress of grievances, right to freedom of
association, the right of human rights defenders to promote and
protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, right to mobility and
against unjust and cruel punishment,” said Karapatan Secretary
General Cristina Palabay.
According to Karapatan,
House Bill Nos. 551, 2082, 2847, 3103, 3413, and 5710, authored by
Reps. Rozzano Rufino Biazon, Jericho Jonas Nograles, Luis Raymund
Villafuerte Jr., Michael Romero, Jocelyn Tulfo, Eric Yap, Rowena
Nina Taduran, and Lianda Bolilia, will “worsen the provisions of
this already monstrous piece of legislation in furtherance of legal
repressive measures that are in sync with the brand of state
repression that the current administration employs.”
In their position paper,
Karapatan noted the questionable provisions in the said bills, which
includes among others:
a. The removal of all
provisions and language on the duty and obligations of the State
under international law to protect people from terrorist acts in a
manner that is consistent to and that respects and promotes human
rights;
b. The iteration and
expansion of the already vague and overly broad definitions of
terrorism and acts of terrorism that threaten the rights of
individuals and the exercise of the rights of human rights defenders
and the people’s rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and
association, to seek redress of grievances and to be involved or to
take part in public affairs;
c. The reinstatement of
the death penalty, in direct violation of the Second Optional
Protocol of the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights, and institutionalization of disproportionate, cruel and
unjust punishment of life imprisonment and prison terms;
d. Gross implications on
the right to due process and the right to privacy on provisions
regarding surveillance of suspected terrorists including those that
imply that even upon mere suspicion, any individual may be subject
to electronic or physical surveillance and to scrutiny of personal
communications by law enforcement and worse, military personnel who
have time and again conducted surveillance activities against
activists that resulted to extrajudicial killings, torture and other
rights violations;
e. Gross violations on the
right against illegal and arbitrary detention, torture and to cruel
and degrading treatment in proposed provisions, and the removal of
provisions in pertaining to rights of detained persons and against
torture;
f. Removal of provisions
providing penalties and/or lowering of penalties for State
authorities who violate basic civil and political rights of persons,
including those that pertain to the failure of police or law
enforcement official to notify the person subject of surveillance,
monitoring, interception and recording; failure to notify in writing
the persons subject of the surveillance; violations on the rights of
detained persons and against torture; and damages for unproven
charge of terrorism is proposed to be repealed; and
g. Violations of
international instruments pertaining to protection of sources and
whistleblowers in provisions pertaining to unauthorized revelation
of classified materials and arrest of unwilling material witness.
Karapatan also noted that
enactment of the said proposals is meant “to institutionalize not
only the notorious National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) transformed into the Anti-Terrorism Council,
but also its “whole of nation approach,” a paradigm and approach
that has been criticized as militarist and corrupt.”
The human rights group,
meanwhile expressed full support for House Bill No. 0482, repealing
RA 9372, filed by the Makabayan Bloc led by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos
Zarate.
Read:
Position Paper on the Proposed Amendments to
the Human Security Act of 2007