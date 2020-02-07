190 new Eastern Visayas candidate soldiers take oath to serve the country

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 7, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – A total of 190 new Candidate Soldiers of the Philippine Army took their oath of duty and service to the country in a simple opening ceremony held at the Army’s 8th Infantry Division Grandstand in Catbalogan City, Samar on Friday morning February 7, 2020.

The oath taking rite of the mostly Eastern Visayas-based applicants was immediately followed by the opening of the Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class 633 - 2020 by Brig. Gen. Ramil M. Bitong AFP, Assistant Division Commander of 8ID as the keynote speaker in the presence of the candidate soldiers’ love ones; officers, enlisted personnel and civilian employees of the Stormtroopers Division. The six-month course is expected to transform and mold the new recruits from being “boys” into “men” of duty, honor and patriotism.

During his inspirational message, Hon. Reynolds Michael T. Tan, Governor, Province of Samar said, “I am one with you, sa lahat ng endeavors ng Philippine Army. We have always been and we will always be one with you especially now that EO 70 is in place, na dapat tayo magsama-sama, the local leadership, the local government units at kayo na nasa Army, na tayo ay magsama-sama na tapusin na ang communist insurgency dito sa Samar.”

Brig. Gen. Bitong in his remarks assured the candidate soldiers’ parents that their sons, after the training will be competent and disciplined soldiers, “Today you are to leave your previous lifestyle, your comfort zones and learn to live the level of discipline and courtesy expected from a soldier.”

“Sa mga magulang, maraming salamat na ipinagkatiwala ninyo ang inyong mga anak lalo na dito sa 8th Infantry Division. Sinuportahan ninyo sila hanggang sa kanilang paglaki at nawa’y patuloy ninyo silang suportahan lalong-lalo na’t simula ngayon sila ay magiging mga sundalo,” Bitong added.