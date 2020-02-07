190 new Eastern
Visayas candidate soldiers take oath to serve the country
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 7, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – A total of 190 new Candidate Soldiers of the Philippine
Army took their oath of duty and service to the country in a simple
opening ceremony held at the Army’s 8th Infantry Division Grandstand
in Catbalogan City, Samar on Friday morning February 7, 2020.
The oath taking rite of
the mostly Eastern Visayas-based applicants was immediately followed
by the opening of the Philippine Army Candidate Soldier Course Class
633 - 2020 by Brig. Gen. Ramil M. Bitong AFP, Assistant Division
Commander of 8ID as the keynote speaker in the presence of the
candidate soldiers’ love ones; officers, enlisted personnel and
civilian employees of the Stormtroopers Division. The six-month
course is expected to transform and mold the new recruits from being
“boys” into “men” of duty, honor and patriotism.
During his inspirational
message, Hon. Reynolds Michael T. Tan, Governor, Province of Samar
said, “I am one with you, sa lahat ng endeavors ng Philippine Army.
We have always been and we will always be one with you especially
now that EO 70 is in place, na dapat tayo magsama-sama, the local
leadership, the local government units at kayo na nasa Army, na tayo
ay magsama-sama na tapusin na ang communist insurgency dito sa Samar.”
Brig. Gen. Bitong in his
remarks assured the candidate soldiers’ parents that their sons,
after the training will be competent and disciplined soldiers,
“Today you are to leave your previous lifestyle, your comfort zones
and learn to live the level of discipline and courtesy expected from
a soldier.”
“Sa mga magulang, maraming
salamat na ipinagkatiwala ninyo ang inyong mga anak lalo na dito sa
8th Infantry Division. Sinuportahan ninyo sila hanggang sa kanilang
paglaki at nawa’y patuloy ninyo silang suportahan lalong-lalo na’t
simula ngayon sila ay magiging mga sundalo,” Bitong added.
The 190 candidate soldiers
came from different provinces all over the country: Samar-135;
Leyte-43; Iloilo-1; Cebu-2; Negros Oriental-1; Luzon-2 and
Mindanao-6 with the following education profile: 68 college
graduates; 45 college level; 4 vocational graduates; 25 senior high
school graduates and 46 high school graduates with special skills
from Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).
After completing and passing the rigid training, the Candidate
Soldiers will then be enlisted into the Philippine Army with the
rank of Private.