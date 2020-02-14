

On-going road widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road (Brgy. Busali to Brgy. Bato, Biliran, Biliran). As of January 31, 2019, the project is on-going with 74.65%.

P80M road widening projects to be implemented in Biliran

By DPWH-Biliran

February 14, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – Two road widening projects amounting to P80M is up for implementation this year according to District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) has prioritized the implementation of this project under its Road Network Development Program for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.

According to Adongay, this project is to be implemented along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR). One at Brgy. Bato in Biliran town with a length of 1.6-kilometer worth P42.92M and one at Brgy. Cabibihan to Brgy. Mainit Villa Vicenta in Caibiran town with a length of 1.27-kilometer worth P37.08M.

The project entails the widening of road from two lanes to four lanes including drainage structures.

“This is highly prioritized because it is the district’s major road going to and from Mainland Leyte,” said Adongay.

The completion of this project will increase the capacity of the existing roads and improves the safety aspect of said sections. This road also leads to the only Provincial Hospital and Port of the Province.

By early part of 2019, the District has widened 12.973 kilometers of existing road. The bridges of the District are already permanent with two bridges along BCR already widened with additional two lanes.