|
On-going
road widening project along Biliran Circumferential Road (Brgy.
Busali to Brgy. Bato, Biliran, Biliran). As of January 31,
2019, the project is on-going with 74.65%.
P80M road
widening projects to be implemented in Biliran
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 14, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
Two road widening projects amounting to P80M is up for
implementation this year according to District Engineer David P.
Adongay Jr.
The Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO)
has prioritized the implementation of this project under its Road
Network Development Program for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.
According to Adongay, this
project is to be implemented along Biliran Circumferential Road (BCR).
One at Brgy. Bato in Biliran town with a length of 1.6-kilometer
worth P42.92M and one at Brgy. Cabibihan to Brgy. Mainit Villa
Vicenta in Caibiran town with a length of 1.27-kilometer worth
P37.08M.
The project entails the
widening of road from two lanes to four lanes including drainage
structures.
“This is highly
prioritized because it is the district’s major road going to and
from Mainland Leyte,” said Adongay.
The completion of this
project will increase the capacity of the existing roads and
improves the safety aspect of said sections. This road also leads to
the only Provincial Hospital and Port of the Province.
By early part of 2019, the
District has widened 12.973 kilometers of existing road. The bridges
of the District are already permanent with two bridges along BCR
already widened with additional two lanes.
“It is the vision of the
district to widen the entire existing concrete roads within the Road
Network of Biliran Province in accordance with the DPWH National
Standards by phases”, said Adongay.