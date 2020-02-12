Philippines:
Police reforms cannot be achieved through ultra-violent methods
A Statement by the Asian
Human Rights Commission
February 12, 2020
The South China Morning
Post recently published a report quoting Colonel Romeo Caramat
stating that the Philippines’ ultra-violent approach in curbing
drugs has not been effective. He further went on to say that "shock
and awe definitely did not work”. The drug supply is still
widespread and illicit drugs can be obtained anywhere, anytime in
the Philippines.
Colonel Caramat, earlier
on, was one of the toughest enforcers of President Duterte's
ultra-violent Illicit Drug Policy. He was responsible for the
killing of 32 people. These killings took place within 24 hours in a
Province north of Manila when he was Chief of Police there. Now he
is the head of drug enforcement for the Philippine National Police.
He had to admit the failure of President Duterte’s policy pursued
for three to five years. President Duterte's spokesman claimed that
the drug policy was winning. However, President Duterte himself, on
several occasions, recently admitted that the war on drugs, with a
call to kill addicts and traffickers, has failed in many key
objectives. He attributed the failure to rampant corruption
prevalent in the Philippines.
It was predictable that
President Duterte's ultra-violent approach to curb the Entry/Illicit
Drug Policy was doomed to fail. What has to be achieved, through
significant reforms in the Institutions of Justice, particularly in
the Policing System, cannot be achieved with the extreme violence
existing in the Philippines. The root cause of the failure to curb
the spreading of illicit drugs was that a LAW ENFORCEMENT capacity
does not exist in the Philippines. This is due to the failure of the
Justice System as a whole and in particular the Policing System. The
extent of the corruption within the Policing System as well as the
complete ineffectiveness of the system is widely known.
The Asian Human Rights
Commission, in one of their reports published in their quarterly
magazine, Article 2, entitles its report as the Philippines having a
ROTTEN system of justice. It is this rotten system that has to be
cleansed as the substantial menace of the spread of drugs is being
handled by ineffective law enforcement personnel. However, neither
President Duterte not his predecessors have shown any political will
in this situation. They need to touch on these important areas of
national life and protection of the people. They need the return of
a RESPONSIBLE Police Force together with reform in other sections of
its Justice System.
The overall perception in
political circles is that dealing with the Policing System is far
more difficult than dealing with the illicit drug problem.
Therefore, a shortcut was attempted by using ultra-violent means to
curb the illicit drugs. However, such shortcuts cannot work in a
country where law enforcement itself is the UMBRELLA under which the
drug dealers and traffickers take shelter.
Not only the illicit drugs
problem but also every other major problem in the Philippines is
rooted in the ineffective administration of its Justice System. It
is the primary evil that prevails in the country as a whole, giving
rise to other evils like the spread of illicit drugs. Without
addressing the root causes of the most significant aspects of their
nation's failures, it is not possible to overcome any major problems
that come up. The ultimate result of this bad Justice System
affecting every area negatively, is the ever-increasing increasing
POVERTY of the people in the Philippines. Extreme poverty creates
victims who take refuge in the use of drugs. However, the extreme
poverty issue cannot be dealt with without the support of a
WELL-FUNCTIONING ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE SYSTEM.
It is not only the
Government which has failed to realize the importance of dealing
with the issue of a failed Justice System. Even the Civil Society
has not demonstrated a will to fight this pronounced evil which
effects every aspect of Philippine life. Great achievements were
made through “People's Power” to overthrow the President Ferdinand
Marcos dictatorship. But, attempts were not made to achieve
structural changes that supported authoritarianism. Thus, the
emergence of authoritarian methods and authoritarian rule have been
operative up to the present. The challenge facing the Philippine
people is that there will be sufficient political will within the
population to address the paramount problem they are fronting
nation-wide.
This failure is their
SYSTEM OF JUSTICE, particularly the failure within their POLICING
SYSTEM.