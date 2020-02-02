High ranking officer of communist terrorist group arrested in Tacloban City

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 7, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – Executive Order 70's Joint AFP-PNP law enforcement operations led to the arrest of Frenchie Mae Castro Cumpio @Pen, Secretary, Regional White Area Committee - Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (RWAC-EVRPC) and four (4) others today, February 7, 2020 in Tacloban City, Leyte.

At about 2 a.m. this morning, a simultaneous implementation of search warrants were conducted by joint AFP-PNP in two (2) identified Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) safe houses within Tacloban City. The warrants (SW No. 2020-02-02 and No. 2020-02-03) for violations of R.A. 10591 or otherwise known as “An Act Providing for a Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions” were issued by Executive Judge Eligio P Petilla of RTC 44, Tacloban City on 03 February 2020.

The searched houses are located in Gumamela St, Bañezville II, Fatima Village, Brgy 77, Tacloban City, Leyte (SW1 # 2020-02-02) and Calanipawan St, Brgy 96 (Calanipawan), Tacloban City, Leyte (SW2 # 2020-02-02). Reports disclosed that these houses were being maintained by the CTGs of Eastern Visayas as their safe houses in Tacloban City.

Incidental to the lawful search, the government security forces arrested the CTG personalities who were found to have an actual and/or constructive control and possession of illegal firearms, ammunitions and other contraband items inside the searched houses.

The CTG personalities were arrested for violation of RA 10591 or otherwise known as “An Act Providing for a Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions”. The arrested personalities and the seized illegal items are now under the custody of PNP Regional Office, Tacloban City, Leyte for documentation and proper disposition.

Major General Pio Q Diñoso III, Joint Task Force Storm Commander in his message “Ang pagkakaaresto kay Frenchie Castro Cumpio at ng kanyang mga kasamahan ay resulta ng ating pagtutulungan – impormasyon mula sa ating mga kababayan, teamwork ng ating security forces at suporta ng ating local na pamahalaan at mga ahensiya”.