High ranking
officer of communist terrorist group arrested in Tacloban City
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 7, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – Executive Order 70's Joint AFP-PNP law enforcement
operations led to the arrest of Frenchie Mae Castro Cumpio @Pen,
Secretary, Regional White Area Committee - Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (RWAC-EVRPC) and four (4) others today, February 7,
2020 in Tacloban City, Leyte.
At about 2 a.m. this
morning, a simultaneous implementation of search warrants were
conducted by joint AFP-PNP in two (2) identified Communist Terrorist
Group (CTG) safe houses within Tacloban City. The warrants (SW No.
2020-02-02 and No. 2020-02-03) for violations of R.A. 10591 or
otherwise known as “An Act Providing for a Comprehensive Law on
Firearms and Ammunitions” were issued by Executive Judge Eligio P
Petilla of RTC 44, Tacloban City on 03 February 2020.
The searched houses are
located in Gumamela St, Bañezville II, Fatima Village, Brgy 77,
Tacloban City, Leyte (SW1 # 2020-02-02) and Calanipawan St, Brgy 96
(Calanipawan), Tacloban City, Leyte (SW2 # 2020-02-02). Reports
disclosed that these houses were being maintained by the CTGs of
Eastern Visayas as their safe houses in Tacloban City.
Incidental to the lawful
search, the government security forces arrested the CTG
personalities who were found to have an actual and/or constructive
control and possession of illegal firearms, ammunitions and other
contraband items inside the searched houses.
The CTG personalities were
arrested for violation of RA 10591 or otherwise known as “An Act
Providing for a Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions”. The
arrested personalities and the seized illegal items are now under
the custody of PNP Regional Office, Tacloban City, Leyte for
documentation and proper disposition.
Major General Pio Q Diñoso
III, Joint Task Force Storm Commander in his message “Ang
pagkakaaresto kay Frenchie Castro Cumpio at ng kanyang mga kasamahan
ay resulta ng ating pagtutulungan – impormasyon mula sa ating mga
kababayan, teamwork ng ating security forces at suporta ng ating
local na pamahalaan at mga ahensiya”.
“Sinasabuhay na po natin
ang whole-of-nation approach. Ipagpatuloy lang po natin ito at
siguradong marami pa tayong mahuhuli at ma-neutralize na miyembro ng
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at sama-sama nating ma-aaccomplish
ang ating mission to end local communist armed conflict dito sa
Eastern Visayas”, Diñoso added.