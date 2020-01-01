DTI supports ProPak; strives for sustainable PH economy through processing and packaging

By DTI-ROG

February 7, 202

MAKATI CITY – Ensuing the success of last year’s trade exposition, ProPak, the premiere processing and packaging trade show in Asia, returned to set up its 2nd edition in the Philippines, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City last February 5.

Organized by Informa Markets, with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Packaging Institute of the Philippines (PIP) and other government and non-government agencies, ProPak Philippines 2020 flaunts more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries featuring the world-class packaging and processing machines, benefiting a wide range of sectors from food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

This three-day trade exhibit aims to further boost the capability of local packaging service providers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

DTI has acknowledged the role of good packaging and processing to Philippine MSMEs in enhancing their productivity, marketability, profitability and competitiveness and so introduced various initiatives on product development such as Pak! Pinas, One Town One Product (OTOP) Next Gen, and now the promotion of the ProPak Philippines.

“Many of the MSMEs, food processors, and even non-food, will always be challenged to exhibit their products well and so we are challenged to find solutions – maybe integrate these two sectors, the packaging and the MSMEs. So in 2018, we gave some rounds of packaging gatherings. We created the Pak! Pinas roadshows in Region 4A as well as in Visayas and Mindanao, and it gained success. From that time on, we saw the improvement in the confidence of micro entrepreneurs seeing developments in their products. Then came the ProPak Philippines and we’ve seen some its successes already. We hope that this will continue to get better and better,” said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez during the ProPak’s launching.

Trade Chief Lopez also urged the ProPak exhibitors to continuously reach out to MSMEs and offer affordable packaging technologies.

Through the Regional Operations Group’s initiative, DTI sent more than 500 MSMEs to ProPak Asia in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018. Last year, the pioneer edition of ProPak Philippines reached to a close of 10,000 trade visitors, and stakeholders.

“DTI vows to continue its support to ProPak as the Department has seen the huge potential of the Philippines in the packaging industry and exploring ways to reach its goal to help the people in this industry through expanding their knowledge, innovating packaging solutions, and connecting with the international network of the industry,” said MSME Advocate Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona.

Furthermore, Secretary Lopez reiterated the significant role of MSMEs in sustaining the economic development of the Philippines, as it continuously contributes to the employment generation as well as the eradication of poverty in the country. Through DTI’s efforts, there are now around 1.5 million registered enterprises in the country.

Gracing the event was also House Committee Chairman in Commerce and Industry Weslie Gatchalian.