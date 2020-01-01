DTI supports
ProPak; strives for sustainable PH economy through processing and
packaging
By
DTI-ROG
February 7, 202
MAKATI CITY –
Ensuing the success of last year’s trade exposition, ProPak, the
premiere processing and packaging trade show in Asia, returned to
set up its 2nd edition in the Philippines, at the World Trade Center
Metro Manila, Pasay City last February 5.
Organized by Informa
Markets, with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry
(DTI), Packaging Institute of the Philippines (PIP) and other
government and non-government agencies, ProPak Philippines 2020
flaunts more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries featuring the
world-class packaging and processing machines, benefiting a wide
range of sectors from food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
This three-day trade
exhibit aims to further boost the capability of local packaging
service providers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
DTI has acknowledged the
role of good packaging and processing to Philippine MSMEs in
enhancing their productivity, marketability, profitability and
competitiveness and so introduced various initiatives on product
development such as Pak! Pinas, One Town One Product (OTOP) Next
Gen, and now the promotion of the ProPak Philippines.
“Many of the MSMEs, food
processors, and even non-food, will always be challenged to exhibit
their products well and so we are challenged to find solutions –
maybe integrate these two sectors, the packaging and the MSMEs. So
in 2018, we gave some rounds of packaging gatherings. We created the
Pak! Pinas roadshows in Region 4A as well as in Visayas and
Mindanao, and it gained success. From that time on, we saw the
improvement in the confidence of micro entrepreneurs seeing
developments in their products. Then came the ProPak Philippines and
we’ve seen some its successes already. We hope that this will
continue to get better and better,” said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
during the ProPak’s launching.
Trade Chief Lopez also
urged the ProPak exhibitors to continuously reach out to MSMEs and
offer affordable packaging technologies.
Through the Regional
Operations Group’s initiative, DTI sent more than 500 MSMEs to
ProPak Asia in Bangkok, Thailand in 2018. Last year, the pioneer
edition of ProPak Philippines reached to a close of 10,000 trade
visitors, and stakeholders.
“DTI vows to continue its
support to ProPak as the Department has seen the huge potential of
the Philippines in the packaging industry and exploring ways to
reach its goal to help the people in this industry through expanding
their knowledge, innovating packaging solutions, and connecting with
the international network of the industry,” said MSME Advocate
Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona.
Furthermore, Secretary
Lopez reiterated the significant role of MSMEs in sustaining the
economic development of the Philippines, as it continuously
contributes to the employment generation as well as the eradication
of poverty in the country. Through DTI’s efforts, there are now
around 1.5 million registered enterprises in the country.
Gracing the event was also
House Committee Chairman in Commerce and Industry Weslie Gatchalian.
ProPak Philippines 2020
runs through February 5-7, 2020.