DICT intel fund a
backdoor for corruption, civil rights violations - Karapatan
Press Release
February 5, 2020
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights group Karapatan called for an independent investigation of
the intelligence and confidential funds allocated for all government
agencies, as it slammed the allocation of such funds for the
Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The
rights group made the statement following the revelations of DICT
Undersecretary Eliseo Rio, who resigned from his post on Monday,
February 3, over anomalies on the use of the department’s
confidential funds.
“The Duterte
administration is desperate in further militarizing the civilian
bureaucracy by allocating millions of confidential funds for
intelligence and surveillance, even for agencies such as the DICT.
The government is merely opening backdoors for corruption and the
embezzlement of taxpayers’ money rather than properly allocating
these funds for basic social services,” Karapatan secretary general
Cristina Palabay said.
Rio resigned from his post
citing anomalies in the disbursement of the DICT’s funds for
“confidential, intelligence and extraordinary expenses” which he
warned were not subject to regular audit. Under the 2019 national
budget, P400 million worth of confidential and intelligence funds
have been allocated to the DICT. Cash advances from these funds
amounting to P300 million have been released to DICT Secretary
Gringo Honasan toward the end of 2019, without the required notice
of cash allotment from the Department of Budget and Management.
“Legitimate questions
raised by the Commission on Audit deserve to be answered, as a top
department official has already resigned over such anomalies. Where
did this P300 million actually go?” Palabay questioned.
On top of the president’s
own confidential and intelligence funds worth P4.5 billion, the
confidential funds of the DICT doubled to P803 million under this
year’s national budget. Palabay asked further: “If Rio says that the
DICT has no use for such funds since intelligence and surveillance
work are outside the scope of the department’s mandate, then how
come the DICT is receiving millions of pesos for activities that are
outside the scope of its mandate in the first place? Why is the
government funneling millions for the DICT to conduct intelligence
and surveillance work? Is the government propping up the DITC to
weaponize the country’s telecommunications system as part of the
whole-of-nation approach of the government's counterinsurgency
program by having the DICT conduct draconian and illicit
intelligence and surveillance against activists, critics, and
dissenters?”
In the 2019 national
budget, at least P8.28 billion had been allocated for confidential
and intelligence funds, almost half of which is with the Office of
the President. The Karapatan official stated that “Rio’s revelation
brings to light that millions and billions of the so-called
confidential and intelligence funds are possibly being misused in
widespread malversation to fund the Duterte regime’s
counterinsurgency program and to fatten his allies’ pockets. The
National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict already
has already been given a whopping P36.439 billion budget for this
year. While the people suffer due to budget cuts on healthcare and
disaster response, the Duterte administration is funneling billions
of pesos to fund its all-out war on the people.”
“Karapatan urges the
Congress to conduct a probe on Rio’s revelations and for more
officials to speak up against government anomalies and corruption.
It has become evident that Duterte’s priority is war and murder, not
the welfare of the Filipino people – and the people will take all
necessary means to hold the fascist regime accountable for its
negligence and crimes against the people,” she ended.