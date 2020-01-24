

NMP Trainers receiving certificate of completion for a 5-day training (20-24 January 2020) on Instructor Station Operation Course using Engine Room Simulator 5000 Techsim v. 8.8

NMP acquires new training simulator

By National Maritime Polytechnic

February 4, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – At the core of constant improvements in the National Maritime Polytechnic’s (NMP) services and facilities is the priority placed on its clients – the Filipino seafarers. The passion, focus and determination of the NMP family on creating value are all aimed towards the wellbeing of the country’s seafarers in the context of quality, accessible and relevant training.

As part of the Agency’s thrust in keeping its training services updated and responsive to the dynamic nature of maritime industry and sustaining the provision of quality training, NMP pursued the procurement of one (1) unit Class “A” Full Mission Engine Room Simulator funded from the insurance proceeds from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) relative to the destruction brought by the Super Typhoon “Yolanda” in 2013.

The Full Mission Engine Room Simulator Version 8.8 is capable of simulating a realistic environment for competence requirements on engine operations. Trainees will experience realistic simulation exercises, as mimic panel and sound system that imitate the different sound of the machineries and alarms are installed.

The simulator also has an interactive walk-through functionality that allows trainees to move around giving a full immersive experience using 3D visualizations of various compartments in actual ship. It is also able to replicate the dynamic behavior of the machinery systems and all its vital parameters as well as the interactions between the sub-systems.

It also has a statement product quality according to the NK standard for certification of maritime education and training simulator systems based on the latest Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) requirements and corresponding International Maritime Organization (IMO) model courses.

As articulated in its mission, NMP, as the sole government maritime training center of the country, plays a crucial role in the enhancement of skills and competencies of Filipino seafarers. Being the government’s maritime training arm, NMP with the use sophisticated equipment and facilities, will continue to lead in the country’s efforts of grooming the Filipino seafarers for them to become the “choice seafarers” who are globally competent and qualified.

Building a responsive Maritime Education and Training (MET) is believed to be a sure way of sustaining the country’s distinction as the No. 1 provider of seafarers in the world amidst stringent requirements of the STCW 2010 Manila Amendments.