NMP
Trainers receiving certificate of completion for a 5-day
training (20-24 January 2020) on Instructor Station
Operation Course using Engine Room Simulator 5000 Techsim v.
8.8
NMP acquires new
training simulator
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
February 4, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – At
the core of constant improvements in the National Maritime
Polytechnic’s (NMP) services and facilities is the priority placed
on its clients – the Filipino seafarers. The passion, focus and
determination of the NMP family on creating value are all aimed
towards the wellbeing of the country’s seafarers in the context of
quality, accessible and relevant training.
As part of the Agency’s
thrust in keeping its training services updated and responsive to
the dynamic nature of maritime industry and sustaining the provision
of quality training, NMP pursued the procurement of one (1) unit
Class “A” Full Mission Engine Room Simulator funded from the
insurance proceeds from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)
relative to the destruction brought by the Super Typhoon “Yolanda”
in 2013.
The Full Mission Engine
Room Simulator Version 8.8 is capable of simulating a realistic
environment for competence requirements on engine operations.
Trainees will experience realistic simulation exercises, as mimic
panel and sound system that imitate the different sound of the
machineries and alarms are installed.
The simulator also has an
interactive walk-through functionality that allows trainees to move
around giving a full immersive experience using 3D visualizations of
various compartments in actual ship. It is also able to replicate
the dynamic behavior of the machinery systems and all its vital
parameters as well as the interactions between the sub-systems.
It also has a statement
product quality according to the NK standard for certification of
maritime education and training simulator systems based on the
latest Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW)
requirements and corresponding International Maritime Organization
(IMO) model courses.
As articulated in its
mission, NMP, as the sole government maritime training center of the
country, plays a crucial role in the enhancement of skills and
competencies of Filipino seafarers. Being the government’s maritime
training arm, NMP with the use sophisticated equipment and
facilities, will continue to lead in the country’s efforts of
grooming the Filipino seafarers for them to become the “choice
seafarers” who are globally competent and qualified.
Building a responsive
Maritime Education and Training (MET) is believed to be a sure way
of sustaining the country’s distinction as the No. 1 provider of
seafarers in the world amidst stringent requirements of the STCW
2010 Manila Amendments.
NMP, as a maritime
training and research agency, remains on guard for new developments
in MET as these are crucial considerations in the accreditation,
validation and improvement processes of its training programs. It
continuously endeavors to precipitate and capitalize in program
offerings and ensures that measures are undertaken to keep abreast
with evolving standards and other industry requirements.