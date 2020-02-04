Joint Task Force Storm extends helping hands to the victims of Taal volcano eruption

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 4, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – Upon the instruction of Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III AFP, Commander of Joint Task Force “Storm” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Eastern Visayas, combined personnel of 546th Engineering Construction Battalion (546ECBn) under Lt. Col. Ricnon Carolasan and 8th Forward Service Support Unit (8FSSU) under Lt. Col. Arlene Epe equipped with five (5) military trucks withdrew 200 sacks of rice from Chen Yi Agventures Incorporated Rice Processing Complex in Mudboron, Alang-alang, Leyte in coordination with Engineer Jerjohn Tesorio on January 31, 2020 at 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon and transported said items to Tacloban City Port. Upon reaching the port, the troops transferred the 200 sacks of rice to BRP SULUAN vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the command of Commander Dan August Cariño.

Based on the report of Commander Cariño, they ferried the cargo and successfully reached Batangas Port on the following day and released the 200 sacks of rice to the proper authorities that distributed the same to the victims of Taal Volcano Eruption.