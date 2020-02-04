The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

New school building helped solve classroom congestion in Malaga NHS

NMP gets P116.109M budget for 2020, up 8.74%

PH rights defenders network submits reports to UN High Commissioner on Human Rights

DPWH-8 conducts Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere pro training

1 in every 4 families in Eastern Visayas is poor

Fisherfolks in Merida, Leyte receive DOLE livelihood aid

Save the Children underscores the need for education support for children in armed conflict

AFPSLAI donates CPR training mannequin to CLSH

 
 

 

 

 

Joint Task Force Storm extends helping hands to the victims of Taal volcano eruption

aid for Taal volcano eruption victims

By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 4, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – Upon the instruction of Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III AFP, Commander of Joint Task Force “Storm” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Eastern Visayas, combined personnel of 546th Engineering Construction Battalion (546ECBn) under Lt. Col. Ricnon Carolasan and 8th Forward Service Support Unit (8FSSU) under Lt. Col. Arlene Epe equipped with five (5) military trucks withdrew 200 sacks of rice from Chen Yi Agventures Incorporated Rice Processing Complex in Mudboron, Alang-alang, Leyte in coordination with Engineer Jerjohn Tesorio on January 31, 2020 at 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon and transported said items to Tacloban City Port. Upon reaching the port, the troops transferred the 200 sacks of rice to BRP SULUAN vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the command of Commander Dan August Cariño.

Based on the report of Commander Cariño, they ferried the cargo and successfully reached Batangas Port on the following day and released the 200 sacks of rice to the proper authorities that distributed the same to the victims of Taal Volcano Eruption.

“Despite the distance, we find ways to help the victims of Taal Volcano eruption as a manifestation of our concern with our brother Filipinos who are in need of assistance in the area,” said Major General Diñoso.

 

 