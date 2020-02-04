Joint Task Force
Storm extends helping hands to the victims of Taal volcano eruption
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 4, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – Upon the instruction of Major General Pio Q. Diñoso III
AFP, Commander of Joint Task Force “Storm” of the Armed Forces of
the Philippines in Eastern Visayas, combined personnel of 546th
Engineering Construction Battalion (546ECBn) under Lt. Col. Ricnon
Carolasan and 8th Forward Service Support Unit (8FSSU) under Lt.
Col. Arlene Epe equipped with five (5) military trucks withdrew 200
sacks of rice from Chen Yi Agventures Incorporated Rice Processing
Complex in Mudboron, Alang-alang, Leyte in coordination with
Engineer Jerjohn Tesorio on January 31, 2020 at 4:00 o’clock in the
afternoon and transported said items to Tacloban City Port. Upon
reaching the port, the troops transferred the 200 sacks of rice to
BRP SULUAN vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the
command of Commander Dan August Cariño.
Based on the report of
Commander Cariño, they ferried the cargo and successfully reached
Batangas Port on the following day and released the 200 sacks of
rice to the proper authorities that distributed the same to the
victims of Taal Volcano Eruption.
“Despite the distance, we
find ways to help the victims of Taal Volcano eruption as a
manifestation of our concern with our brother Filipinos who are in
need of assistance in the area,” said Major General Diñoso.