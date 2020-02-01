New school
building helped solve classroom congestion in Malaga NHS - Peña I
Annex
By
CHENZI MAE UY
February 1, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY – The
new two-storey, four-classroom building in Malaga National High
School - Peña I Annex has helped the school with its perennial
problem on classroom congestion, said Officer-in-Charge Dr. Lilia
Adel.
The building was turned
over by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), on
behalf of the Department of Education, last December 2019.
Three (3) Grade 8 sections
and one (1) Grade 9 class, or around 140 students, moved in since
the resumption of classes in January 6, 2020.
Kent Feb Owen Olasiman, a
Grade 8 student, said space was really tight in their previous
rooms. He recounted that they used to have a hard time cleaning
their rooms, which get flooded whenever it rained.
On congestion, Dr. Adel
says it has been a problem since 2011. “We would fuse two classes in
one makeshift room because we don’t have another option. After
typhoon Yolanda, we had up to three sections occupying one room at a
time,” she recalls.
Now, all classes have
their own rooms except for Grade 12 students. The two Grade 12
sections are still sharing one room because the school utilizes one
of the rooms as a computer laboratory. Nevertheless, the students
will transfer to another DPWH-implemented school building project in
the same campus as soon as it is turned over.
“We are grateful to DepEd
and DPWH for these new learning facilities. They are a big help to
our school especially since we have a year-to-year increase in
enrolment.”