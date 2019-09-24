NMP gets P116.109M budget for 2020, up 8.74%



NMP defends P116.109M budget for 2020 at the House of Representatives last 24 September 2019.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

January 31, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has been appropriated with a P116.109 million budget for 2020, higher than the P106.779 million budget in 2019, based on the General Appropriations Act of 2020 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on 06 January 2020.

The 2020 budget posed an 8.74% or P9.330M increase as against the budget last year. The additional appropriations mainly covers Capital Outlays (CO) plus certain provisions for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).

Of the total fund, P49.975M is allocated for Personal Services to cover among others (a) requirements for salaries and wages and other personnel benefits of seventy-four (74) filled positions, (b) Retirement and Life Insurance Premium (RLIP), (c) benefits for employees certified eligible by the DOST Secretary in consonance with the provisions of RA 8439 or the Magna Carta for Scientists, Engineers, Researchers and Other Science & Technology Personnel in Government, (d) honoraria for Guest Trainers / Assessors, (e) loyalty pay, and (f) terminal leave benefit for mandatory retiree.

MOOE funding amounting to P51.689M which is P5.242M or 11.29% higher compared last year intends to supply additional provision for rental of office space in Makati, travelling expenses, security services, insurance premium and other fees, additional operating requirements for completed facilities and provision for Medium-Term Information and Communications Technology Harmonization Initiative (MITHI) office productivity.

CO budget totaling to P14.445M representing 101.75% increase or P7.285M higher than in 2019 includes funds for the provision of one (1) unit water tanker service vehicle, improved maritime training machinery and equipment (firefighting equipment and accessories) and MITHI Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Equipment. These are vital core of NMP’s main concern, particularly in terms of improvement and upgrading in order to build and sustain training operations.

With the approved budget, NMP shall endeavor to attain its organizational outcomes of 1) Employability and Competitiveness of Filipino Seafarers Enhanced, and 2) Maritime Manpower Sector Improved Through Quality Research, which will have a positive impact in firming up a vibrant Philippine maritime industry and sustaining the country’s position as the leading provider of manpower in the international labor market.

Maritime training indeed entails considerable investment cost, but it plows in profit through economic and social gains generated from the employment of Filipino seafarers.