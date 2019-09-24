|
NMP
defends P116.109M budget for 2020 at the House of
Representatives last 24 September 2019.
NMP gets
P116.109M budget for 2020, up 8.74%
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
January 31, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has been appropriated with a
P116.109 million budget for 2020, higher than the P106.779 million
budget in 2019, based on the General Appropriations Act of 2020
signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on 06 January 2020.
The 2020 budget posed an
8.74% or P9.330M increase as against the budget last year. The
additional appropriations mainly covers Capital Outlays (CO) plus
certain provisions for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE).
Of the total fund,
P49.975M is allocated for Personal Services to cover among others
(a) requirements for salaries and wages and other personnel benefits
of seventy-four (74) filled positions, (b) Retirement and Life
Insurance Premium (RLIP), (c) benefits for employees certified
eligible by the DOST Secretary in consonance with the provisions of
RA 8439 or the Magna Carta for Scientists, Engineers, Researchers
and Other Science & Technology Personnel in Government, (d)
honoraria for Guest Trainers / Assessors, (e) loyalty pay, and (f)
terminal leave benefit for mandatory retiree.
MOOE funding amounting to
P51.689M which is P5.242M or 11.29% higher compared last year
intends to supply additional provision for rental of office space in
Makati, travelling expenses, security services, insurance premium
and other fees, additional operating requirements for completed
facilities and provision for Medium-Term Information and
Communications Technology Harmonization Initiative (MITHI) office
productivity.
CO budget totaling to
P14.445M representing 101.75% increase or P7.285M higher than in
2019 includes funds for the provision of one (1) unit water tanker
service vehicle, improved maritime training machinery and equipment
(firefighting equipment and accessories) and MITHI Information and
Communications Technology (ICT) Equipment. These are vital core of
NMP’s main concern, particularly in terms of improvement and
upgrading in order to build and sustain training operations.
With the approved budget,
NMP shall endeavor to attain its organizational outcomes of 1)
Employability and Competitiveness of Filipino Seafarers Enhanced,
and 2) Maritime Manpower Sector Improved Through Quality Research,
which will have a positive impact in firming up a vibrant Philippine
maritime industry and sustaining the country’s position as the
leading provider of manpower in the international labor market.
Maritime training indeed
entails considerable investment cost, but it plows in profit through
economic and social gains generated from the employment of Filipino
seafarers.
Assuring the
competitiveness and employability of our Filipino seafarers, who are
contributing several millions of dollars to our national coffers is
a significant role of the DOLE and NMP in particular, that cannot be
overemphasized.