PH rights
defenders network submits reports to UN High Commissioner on Human
Rights
By
KARAPATAN
January 31, 2020
QUEZON CITY – At
least sixteen faith-based and rights organizations under the
Ecumenical Voice for Human Rights and Peace in the Philippines (EcuVoice)
have submitted reports on the human rights situation in the
Philippines, in response to the call for submissions by the Office
of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. This
is in accordance with the Iceland-led resolution on the Philippines
adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in July 2019.
In a press conference,
EcuVoice convenor Edita Burgos said that the reports they submitted
depict the worsening human rights crisis besetting the Filipino
people. “The extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances,
arbitrary or illegal arrests and detention and other civil and
political rights violations exacerbate the landlessness, lack of job
security, and gross inequalities faced by poor Filipinos. Such is
the situation under the administration of President Duterte,” Burgos
said.
The EcuVoice network
mobilised for the submission of reports of the National Council of
Churches of the Philippines, National Union of People’s Lawyers,
Karapatan, Rise Up for Life and for Rights, Save Our Schools
Movement, Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, Kusog sa
Katawhang Lumad sa Mindanao (KALUMARAN), Cordillera People's
Alliance (CPA), Cordillera Human Rights Alliance (CHRA), Philippine
Task Force for Indigenous Peoples (TFIP), SANDUGO Kilusan ng mga
Moro at Katutubong Mamamayan para sa Sariling Pagpapasya (Movement
of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-determination), Makabayan,
Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Save Our Schools Movement,
Kalikasan People’s Network, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, National
Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Migrante, Kilusang Mayo Uno,
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and Ibon Foundation.
EcuVoice members also
provided key inputs in the submissions by the International
Association of Democratic Lawyers, World Council of Churches of the
Philippines, the Center for Human Rights of the CUNY, and
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines.
Human rights defenders
outlined the socio-economic and political context marked by
intensified poverty, violations on security of employment, high
prices of basic commodities and services, and the continuing plunder
of land and resources including that of ancestral domains in their
submissions. Analyses and documented cases were cited in relation to
the “war on drugs,” the attacks on human rights defenders, lawyers,
journalists, indigenous peoples and members of the political
opposition that resulted in the significant and further shrinking of
civil and democratic spaces. Violations on the right to freedom of
expression, to peaceably assemble and to form associations were also
included.
“The Duterte
administration’s anti-narcotics campaign, its counter-insurgency
program through Oplan Kapanatagan and its ‘whole of nation attacks’
under Executive Order No. 70, and its rampage against critics and
political dissenters have immensely contributed to the hyper state
of impunity,” Burgos stated.
EcuVoice network and its
partners recommended for the initiation of UN-led investigation
through fact finding missions, a creation of a Commission on
Inquiry, or official visits of UN special rapporteurs in the
Philippines. In June 2020, Bachelet is scheduled to deliver her
report at the UNHRC.
The network notes that
this year, aside from this process at the UN HRC, the Duterte
administration is set to be reviewed before the treaty body UN Human
Rights Committee while the Office of the Prosecutor of the
International Criminal Court is likewise set to release results of
its preliminary examination on complaints regarding crimes against
humanity.
“We reiterate our call to
the international community to help us make the Duterte
administration accountable for its rights violations. ENOUGH
ALREADY!,” Burgos concluded.