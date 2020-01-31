

Different District Engineering Offices (DEOs) personnel of DPWH Region VIII including that of the Regional Office undergo a training on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro Training at DPWH-Regional Office VIII Baras, Palo, Leyte on January 13-17, 2020.

DPWH-8 conducts Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere pro training

By DPWH-Biliran

January 31, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region VIII has conducted Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro Training on January 13-17, 2020 held at DPWH-Regional Office VIII Baras, Palo, Leyte.

Selected employees from Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) along with other 12 DEOs including that of the Regional Office attended the said training to enhance their knowledge on basic photo and video editing skills.

Biliran DEO were represented by Ms. Melanie Sison and Engr. Carl Mark D. Pedrera.

The training started with the registration followed by the introduction of the participants by Virginia L. Talde, Chief of Administrative Division. Assistant Regional Director Walter F. Lubiano, on the other hand, introduced the speakers for the training.

Before the lecture started, a group activity was conducted regarding what to expect from the training, what to expect from the speakers and what can you contribute. Every group brought up different ideas in which they thought would fit in that category.

The speakers for the entire training were Ms. Gina Guijarno and Mr. Kim Rainier Almazan, both are Information System Analyst I of the Information Management Service (IMS), DPWH Central Office.

After discussing the training rules, the participants filled up the pre-training survey about their initial knowledge regarding photoshop and premiere.

On the first and second day, the lecture is all about the basics of Adobe Photoshop which tackles on the Image Adjustment, Layers and Selection Tools. Ms. Guijarno gave the participants some exercises which further enhances their new-found knowledge by changing the adjustments of the pictures.

For the second day, the lecturers learned how to edit videos through Adobe Premiere Pro and also acquired techniques in producing a good video output.

Lastly, on the fifth day was allotted for the final exercise which involves the making of their own newsletter and producing a video which showcases their districts projects and the accomplishment of post-training survey of what they learned from the seminar.