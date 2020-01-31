|
DPWH-8 conducts Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere pro training
By
DPWH-Biliran
January 31, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region VIII has
conducted Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro Training on January
13-17, 2020 held at DPWH-Regional Office VIII Baras, Palo, Leyte.
Selected employees from
Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) along with other 12 DEOs
including that of the Regional Office attended the said training to
enhance their knowledge on basic photo and video editing skills.
Biliran DEO were
represented by Ms. Melanie Sison and Engr. Carl Mark D. Pedrera.
The training started with
the registration followed by the introduction of the participants by
Virginia L. Talde, Chief of Administrative Division. Assistant
Regional Director Walter F. Lubiano, on the other hand, introduced
the speakers for the training.
Before the lecture
started, a group activity was conducted regarding what to expect
from the training, what to expect from the speakers and what can you
contribute. Every group brought up different ideas in which they
thought would fit in that category.
The speakers for the
entire training were Ms. Gina Guijarno and Mr. Kim Rainier Almazan,
both are Information System Analyst I of the Information Management
Service (IMS), DPWH Central Office.
After discussing the
training rules, the participants filled up the pre-training survey
about their initial knowledge regarding photoshop and premiere.
On the first and second
day, the lecture is all about the basics of Adobe Photoshop which
tackles on the Image Adjustment, Layers and Selection Tools. Ms.
Guijarno gave the participants some exercises which further enhances
their new-found knowledge by changing the adjustments of the
pictures.
For the second day, the
lecturers learned how to edit videos through Adobe Premiere Pro and
also acquired techniques in producing a good video output.
Lastly, on the fifth day
was allotted for the final exercise which involves the making of
their own newsletter and producing a video which showcases their
districts projects and the accomplishment of post-training survey of
what they learned from the seminar.
The goal of the training
is to familiarize the said programs so that it can be used for the
benefit of their respective districts.