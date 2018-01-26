PMPI statement on
the appointment of charter change consultative committee
January 26, 2018
On January 25, President
Rodrigo Duterte finally named 19 out of the 25 members of the
Charter Change Consultative Committee on amending the 1987
constitution, after several months of the committee’s establishment.
We, the Philippine
Misereor Partnership, Inc. (PMPI), a network of NGOs,
religious/church-based organizations, and people’s organization,
welcomes this new development. Finally, and soon we will stop
groping in the dark; there will be concrete and real proposals for
charter change that we can discuss and reflect on. This is also
positive as it gives us a glimpse of the character of the group that
was given the huge responsibility to re-write our current
constitution, fashioned to strengthen democracy and social justice,
and prevent a dictatorship to ever happen again.
The changing of the new
constitution is touted and being framed by the current government as
a way to usher the development that the 1987 constitution allegedly
failed to effect.
While we believe that
there are sections in the current constitution that needed updating,
we do not agree in fast-tracking the process of changing the
constitution within 6 months as per instruction from the President.
We are deeply concerned of its effects as failures and instability
in governance from the past continue to plague our nation.
The constitution is the
heart of any government and of any institution for that matter. It
is the fundamental law that governs and prescribes the life of a
people. Thus, there should be a recognition that changing the
constitution would require that every citizens’ concerns, every
epoch’s milestone, and every historical experiences are considered
and studied thoroughly.
Every Filipino needs to
know the following:
- What is the current
national situation that warrants a change in the constitution?
- Is the current political
condition a good environment to carry out this process?
- Is constitutional change
the ONLY way to address the identified current national situation?
Have we exhausted all options that will bring the same change we
want?
- Is 6 months enough to
disseminate information, carryout conversations, and install
mechanisms that will ensure that transparency and accountability in
the process of constitutional change?
- Is the Constitutional
Assembly the best form to change the current constitution? Is the
composition of the current congress carry the aspirations of the
majority of people?
- How is the common
Filipino being engaged and informed on the change issues that will
affect his/her future?
Discernment and
conversation should be encouraged for every Filipino to understand
the context of the proposed processes, thereby owning it.
We call on the government
not to take the charter change process in haste. We urge the
government to involve various stakeholders from different sectors of
society in crafting the needed change in the constitution and take
part in policy making.
The participation of
various sectors will ensure that these changes in the constitution
meet expectations for equal rights, effective delivery of resources,
protection of lands and indigenous territories, provision of social
services, stop political dynasty and corruption with respect to the
rule of law.
We reject the
Constitutional Assembly as a way to change the constitution. We do
not trust that the current lower house will represent the genuine
voice of the people by the way they have repeatedly conducted
themselves in addressing social issues since the assumption to power
of President Duterte.
We say NO TO CHARTER
CHANGE IN HASTE. We say NO TO CON-ASS.