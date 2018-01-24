Bato’s refusal to
release police info on drug war, a disgraceful attempt to escape
accountability
By
KARAPATAN
January 24, 2018
QUEZON CITY – “PNP
Chief Ronaldo ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa’s refusal to release information on
police operations regarding the drug war campaign is a disgraceful
attempt to escape accountability, not that one can expect integrity
from the Philippine National Police anyway.
Releasing information on
the drug war would indeed endanger cops, in the sense that they will
be legally prosecuted and made accountable for their murder spree in
urban poor communities,” said Karapatan secretary general Cristina
Palabay.
According to the PNP, they
have documented 3,000 casualties under the Duterte government’s
anti-drug campaign, though estimates from the media and human rights
groups give out a much higher figure of at least 12,000. The Supreme
Court ordered the PNP to provide the full documentation on the
aforementioned deaths. On January 22, PNP Chief Dela Rosa appealed
to the SC, citing the “sensitivity” of the information requested.
“Hiding behind the
ambiguous and arbitrary keyword of “national security,” police
impunity has been blatantly tolerated by the Duterte regime. Despite
the admission of police abuses by no less than the institution’s
Chief, the PNP still insists on what it calls ‘internal cleansing’,
shielding cops from the full force of the law,” said Palabay.
The Karapatan secretary
general added that “allowing the police to mete out punishment to
its own ranks is akin to allowing your barkada to lightly hit your
back. This completely does nothing to exact accountability nor does
it provide justice for the victims of police abuses. Honestly, who
are they kidding?”
On January 12, the PNP
Chief himself admitted that cops demanded money from alleged drug
users and sellers to have their names removed from the drug list.
Palabay also cited cases in 2017, including the killing of Korean
businessman Jee Ick Joo inside the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame on
February 2017 and the charade that followed the investigation of the
killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos on August of last year, as
indications of how police impunity have exacerbated in the country.
“The police is accountable
to the Filipino people, lest they forget that. It is the mandate of
the PNP to serve and to protect, yet in the current and past
administrations, they have been among the main instruments of
repression and abuses. The basic and simple fact of the matter is
that releasing this information will jumpstart the independent
investigation on the PNP’s conduct in the war on drugs. Clearly,
however steadfast the PNP may be in claiming that the 3,000 deaths
were all cases of ‘self-defense,’ closer scrutiny may and will
reveal deliberate rights abuses done at the expense of the poor’s
right to due process,” concluded Palabay.