chief MGen. Raul M. Farnacio personally pins the award of
the Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) to Corporal Artemio Bendo
Jr. (Inf) PA on January 16, 2018 at Camp Lukban Station
Hospital.
8ID commander
pins award to wounded soldier
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 16, 2018
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – The Commander of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division Maj. Gen. Raul M Farnacio AFP pinned the award of the
Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) to Corporal Artemio Bendo Jr. (Inf) PA
who was wounded during an encounter with undetermined number of
communist terrorists (CTs) on January 16, 2018 at Camp Lukban
Station Hospital.
Corporal Bendo along with
his fellow soldiers from 43rd Infantry (WE SEARCH) Battalion were in
the area of Barangay Somoroy, Lope de Vega, Northern Samar last
January 14, 2018 to conduct humanitarian assistance to residents
affected by torrential rains when the encounter with CTs transpired.
In his short message, Maj.
Gen. Raul M Farnacio said that, “This award is a manifestation of
the degree of sacrifice that a soldier has to pay in order for our
fellow Filipinos to continue to live in peace. It is just fitting to
commend personnel such as Corporal Bendo who risked his life in
helping and protecting the less fortunate in the far-flung areas.”
Since the beginning of the
year, the 8ID has been intensifying its campaign to defeat the CTs
as per marching order given by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte
declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army
as an identified terrorist organization.
It can be recalled that on
January 4, 2018, two CTs were killed and two high powered firearms
were recovered by the soldiers of 78th Infantry (Warriors) Battalion
during an encounter at Barangay Hilapnitan, Baybay City, Leyte.
“The successful encounters
of our government troops are the result of 8ID’s effort to defeat
the communist terrorists in support to President Duterte’s campaign
against the CTs who continue to extort money from communities and
private businesses and employ atrocities against civilians.”
Farnacio added.