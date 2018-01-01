Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) to speed up issuance of construction-related permits signed

Joint Memorandum
Circular (JMC) to speed up issuance of construction-related permits
DTI-CEODBG
January 15, 2018
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry sees improvement in the ease of
doing business in the country, with the implementation of the Joint
Memorandum Circular (JMC) directing local government units (LGUs) to
streamline the issuance of building permits and certificates of
occupancy.
For the first time, the
JMC 2018-01, which was issued by the Departments of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH), Interior and Local Government (DILG), Information
and Communications Technology (DICT) and DTI, sets service standards
for processing simple applications for construction-related permits.
This is in response to President Duterte’s call to simplify the
issuance of permits by LGUs in support of the Build Build Build!
Program of the government.
The JMC covers single
dwelling residential buildings of not more than three floors,
commercial buildings of not more than two storeys, renovation within
a mall with issued building permits and warehouses storing
non-hazardous substances.
As prescribed in the
circular, LGUs are enjoined to set up a processing system that will
ensure that applicants follow a four-step procedure in securing
building permits – submission of application with complete
documentation, receipt of the order of payment, payment of fees and
claiming of the permits.
Processing time by LGUs is
reduced to five (5) working days maximum, while that for BFP permits
is limited to not more than three (3) days for building permit
applications. The same number of steps and processing time are
prescribed for applications for certificates of occupancy.
The JMC also recommended a
pre-formatted form and a uniform set of documentary requirements,
and a one-time assessment and one-time payment of fees, with the
latter eliminating the current practice of separately paying for
different construction-related documentary clearances in different
LGU offices and the BFP.
To be able to comply with
the service standards, the government is mandating LGUs to establish
one-stop shops that will consolidate the processing of clearances
issued by LGUs related to construction permits, such as building
permits, certificates of occupancy, locational clearances, tax
declaration, tax clearances, certificates of final electrical
inspection as well as those required by the Bureau of Fire
protection – the Fire Safety Evaluation Clearance and the Fire
Safety Inspection Certificate. To be able to do this,
representatives from the Office of the Building Official (OBO),
Treasury Office, Zoning Office, Assessor’s Office of the LGU, and
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will be co-located in one area at
the LGU. Joint inspection teams will also be organized to ease the
burden of applicants in accommodating multiple inspections by
different offices before their certificates of occupancy are
released.
DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez,
who chairs the National Competitiveness Council and Doing Business
Task Force, is confident that the recently signed circular will
bring significant results in the Philippines’ ranking in Doing
Business Report.
“We fervently support the
implementation of this circular, as it strengthens our previous
efforts to eliminate red tape. Now that JMC 2018-01 is in place, we
look forward to improved ease of doing business and better
performance in Doing Business rankings.” Secretary Lopez said.
Last year, Philippines
dropped 14 notches to No. 113 in Doing Business Report published by
World Bank-International Finance Corp. Particularly, the country
ranked No. 101 in Dealing with Construction Permits.
Following the drastic
process re-engineering that LGUs will be undertaking as a result of
the JMC, the Secretary is also persuading the cities, especially
those in highly urbanized areas, to start developing a web-based
system for online submission and processing of construction-permits
similar to the processes already being implemented by some ASEAN
countries. This is also in line with the JMC which enjoins LGUs to
automate procedures, including the mode of payment, with the support
of DICT.