Unionists press
for TRAIN’s revocation and living wages
By
Bukluran ng
Manggagawang Pilipino
January 16, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
Militant labor groups Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) and
Socialista held protest actions at Mendiola Monday and demanded the
scrapping of the recently signed into law Tax Reform Acceleration
and Inclusion (TRAIN) as it commences to take effect on all
petroleum products Monday.
Workers also used the
occasion to call for living wages to offset the impacts of TRAIN on
their already constrained familial budget.
Both groups tagged
Duterte’s TRAIN as “ruthlessly anti-poor for placing them at the
losing end as corporations merely transfer their tax obligations to
the consuming public”.
“The very character of
this administration’s revenue generating imposition is to liberate
the already affluent economic elite of their duties and make the
laborers and the poor bear the yoke of Duterte’s infrastructure plan
which we will not also directly benefit from,” said BMP leader,
Leody de Guzman.
The groups deplored claims
made by cabinet members that workers shall benefit from the new tax
measures.
Protestors lamented that
despite not abolishing contractualization and failing to grant them
decent wages, the Duterte government has the gall to tell workers
that they too shall benefit even if prices of basic goods have
already risen since the New Year.
They explained that the
lower economic strata such as minimum wage earners shall not benefit
since they are already tax exempt since 2008. The slum dwellers and
farmworkers shall also not benefit because their income is erratic
and their employment temporary.
Both the BMP and
Socialista also demanded living wages.
De Guzman argued with the
impacts of the new round of taxes taking effect, “it is not only
timely but is also apt and justified. We have no other recourse but
to pursue economic relief to keep their families economically
buoyant”.
“We shall rightfully claim
what is ours,” he declared. Referring to the much publicized the
economic growth last year and projections for 2018. “All those gains
were generated mainly on the workers’ collective productivity.
Besides, it is our constitutionally guaranteed right to receive our
fair share of our labor”.
The leaders claimed that
their demonstration at Mendiola shall be the first of many
escalating protest actions in various cities nationwide until the
government concedes and grants them their demands.
The next protest is
scheduled to take place on the twenty-third of January.