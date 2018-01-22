PH exports to EU
grew by 31%
By DTI- OSEC-PRU
January 22, 2018
MANILA – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) welcomed another milestone
for Philippines (PH) and European Union (EU) trade relations as
export products hit a 31% growth wherein EUR 2 billion-worth of PH
products were exported through EU’s Generalised Scheme of
Preferences Plus (GSP+).
“We are pleased to hear of
the significant increase of our exports entering the EU market
through the GSP+. This trade preference has benefitted several
communities in the Philippines and opened opportunities for our
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME). In the same manner, it
has allowed our MSMEs to be more competitive in the local and
foreign market,” said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.
The 31% of total PH
merchandise exports to the EU amounted to USD 8.4 billion in 2017.
This made the EU the third largest export partner of PH.
In the EU Trade
Preferences Monitoring Report released on 19 January 2018, the
robust trade relations between the two parties was highlighted with
EUR 2 billion-worth of PH exports in 2017 benefitting from the GSP+
compared to the EUR 1.66 billion in 2016.
A major increase was in
food and agriculture exports such as animal products, fish and
related products, prepared food, and edible fruits. Likewise,
automotive parts, leather, textile, and footwear showed significant
growth.
Since the beginning of the
preferential treatment in 2014, both PH and EU have enjoyed the
mutual benefits of GSP+ by letting Filipino MSMEs participate in a
bigger value chain and giving the EU market more options for their
consumers.
Local communities can take
advantage of the export opportunities under the GSP+, like fishermen
in General Santos and coconut farmers in Lanao del Norte, as their
products can join those by other MSMEs in contributing to EU’s
dynamic market.
“We acknowledge that the
GSP+ has been an important tool in making the country’s economic
growth more inclusive. It also encourages investors to come in and
provide job opportunities to many Filipinos,” Sec. Lopez said.
Meanwhile, dialogue on the
expansion of the trade preference is ongoing between PH and EU, with
both parties continuing to engage through relevant government
agencies and other existing mechanisms.