|
A
widened portion of the Calbayog Diversion Road along
K0729+400-K0732+400 in Brgy. Dagum.
P105 million
diversion road widening project benefits travelling public
By
JASON DELOS ANGELES
January 19, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – Due
to the increasing volume of vehicles in the city, traffic congestion
has become a norm for the average Calbayognon motorists, whether
they are travelling for their morning commute or going home after a
long day at work or school.
This is the primary
purpose why DPWH Samar I implemented the widening of Calbayog
Diversion Road. The project covers the widening of the existing
3-km. road from K0729+400 to K0732+400, 5,945 lin. m. reinforced
concrete canal and 1,116.80 sq. m. slope protection. It is under
contract with RNMK Construction and Supply with a total
appropriation of 105 million from the FY 2017 GAA Fund.
Widening the lanes on a
curve can reduce the risk of head-on crashes by giving drivers more
room to get around it without crossing into the opposing lane.
Similarly, widening turn lanes can improve safety, especially for
larger vehicles. It can also reduce sideswipe crashes.
Mr. Romeo Llauderes, a
councillor in Brgy. Dagum, stated that since the widening of certain
portions of the diversion road, motorists passing through the area
have increased bringing along motorized tricycles which make travel
more convenient for the local residents.