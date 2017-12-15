

Among the projects completed is the construction/ improvement of access road leading to Bangon Falls in Brgy. Tinaplacan, Calbayog City with an appropriation of P100 million, it reached 100% completion on December 15, 2017.

Samar I registers 80.48% accomplishment of CY 2017 infra projects

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA

January 18, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office closed the preceding year with an accomplishment of 80.48% on all its regular infrastructure projects under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

As of December 31, 2017, Samar I surpassed the 77.57% physical target by a 2.91% mark. The office constructed, improved and rehabilitated 35.034 kilometers of roads; constructed 518.10 lineal meters of bridges; and undertook 8 flood control structures and drainage systems.

Projects with external funding under the convergence program, Samar I also improved and built 1.44 kilometers of farm-to-market roads under the Department of Agriculture; constructed 15 academic, secondary and senior high school buildings under the DepEd’s Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF); implemented a total of 20 projects funded from the Motor Vehicles Users Charge (MVUC); and constructed 5.54 kilometers of tourism road infrastructure projects.