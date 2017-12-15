|
Among
the projects completed is the construction/ improvement of
access road leading to Bangon Falls in Brgy. Tinaplacan,
Calbayog City with an appropriation of P100 million, it
reached 100% completion on December 15, 2017.
Samar I registers
80.48% accomplishment of CY 2017 infra projects
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 18, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering Office closed the preceding year with an accomplishment
of 80.48% on all its regular infrastructure projects under the
General Appropriations Act (GAA).
As of December 31, 2017,
Samar I surpassed the 77.57% physical target by a 2.91% mark. The
office constructed, improved and rehabilitated 35.034 kilometers of
roads; constructed 518.10 lineal meters of bridges; and undertook 8
flood control structures and drainage systems.
Projects with external
funding under the convergence program, Samar I also improved and
built 1.44 kilometers of farm-to-market roads under the Department
of Agriculture; constructed 15 academic, secondary and senior high
school buildings under the DepEd’s Basic Educational Facilities Fund
(BEFF); implemented a total of 20 projects funded from the Motor
Vehicles Users Charge (MVUC); and constructed 5.54 kilometers of
tourism road infrastructure projects.
District Engineer Alvin
Ignacio gave assurance that he will continue to monitor and
supervise the remaining projects under CY 2017 with the assistance
of Construction Chief Engr. Carlos Rañola and the assigned project
engineers.