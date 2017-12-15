The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

road to Bangon Falls
Among the projects completed is the construction/ improvement of access road leading to Bangon Falls in Brgy. Tinaplacan, Calbayog City with an appropriation of P100 million, it reached 100% completion on December 15, 2017.

Samar I registers 80.48% accomplishment of CY 2017 infra projects

By MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 18, 2018

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office closed the preceding year with an accomplishment of 80.48% on all its regular infrastructure projects under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

As of December 31, 2017, Samar I surpassed the 77.57% physical target by a 2.91% mark. The office constructed, improved and rehabilitated 35.034 kilometers of roads; constructed 518.10 lineal meters of bridges; and undertook 8 flood control structures and drainage systems.

Projects with external funding under the convergence program, Samar I also improved and built 1.44 kilometers of farm-to-market roads under the Department of Agriculture; constructed 15 academic, secondary and senior high school buildings under the DepEd’s Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF); implemented a total of 20 projects funded from the Motor Vehicles Users Charge (MVUC); and constructed 5.54 kilometers of tourism road infrastructure projects.

District Engineer Alvin Ignacio gave assurance that he will continue to monitor and supervise the remaining projects under CY 2017 with the assistance of Construction Chief Engr. Carlos Rañola and the assigned project engineers.

 

 