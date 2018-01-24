|
On
this site in Brgy. Malayog, the catch wall will be
constructed.
P187 million
slope protection structures slated for CY 2018
By
MAE ANGELICA R. COMOTA
January 24, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering office will soon implement two projects with a combined
appropriation of P187 million sourced out from the General
Appropriation Act (GAA) of 2018. It will focus on the
rehabilitation/ reconstruction of roads with slips, slope collapse
and landslide along Calbayog-Allen Road.
The first project will be
divided into five sections and catch walls will be constructed on
the following stations: K0691+(-250) to K0691+(-100) and K0691+100
to K0691+200 in Brgy. Caglanipao Sur; K0699+364 to K0699+460.7 and
K0699+508 to K0699+535 in Brgy. Cagmanipis Sur; and K0700+075 to
K0700+265 in Brgy. Malayog.Its total area is 2,683 square meters
with a total length of 563.7 linear meters.
The second project will be
implemented in Brgy. Malayog with a total area of 2,572.50 square
meters, running a length of 525 linear meters which is divided into
two sections: K0700+580 to K0700+790 and K0701+000 to K0701+315.
“The continuous rains
brought about by Typhoons Urduja and Agaton caused a number of
rockslides and landslides in these barangays, blocking the road and
causing inconvenience to the travelling public. We are hoping that
by implementing these projects, these incidents will no longer
happen because the catch walls will prevent rock particles from
sliding onto the road. Thus, ensuring the safety of our motorists
and also the residents of the said barangays,” said Engr. Alfredo
Monsanto, Jr., the project engineer of one of the projects.
Both projects are expected
to be completed within the year.