Our
great treasure in the Sto. Niño
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 13, 2018
WE really have to be most
thankful that even up to now we as a people still have a great
devotion to the Sto. Niño. Instead of waning through the years, this
popular piety we have toward the Child Jesus has grown.
Yes, there are still
things that should be made right and purified, (I suppose we will
never run out of them), but we cannot deny that this devotion has
helped us greatly in a world and in times that are increasingly
secularized and paganised. Think of the many so-called liberal
people in the world who have considered faith, religion and piety as
obsolete.
Thanks to God the image of
Christ as both a child and king has truly so captured the Filipino
heart (especially the Cebuano heart) that whatever situation we may
find ourselves in, whether good or bad humanly speaking, we still
keep our Christian faith and try our best to live by it.
Let’s hope that this
devotion continues to develop and to spread more widely, especially
among the young ones who are most vulnerable to the faith-killing
and piety-numbing ways of the world today. In this, we have to use
both the human and supernatural means of prayer and sacrifice, and
to involve as many people and institutions as possible.
That the Sto. Niño is both
child and king somehow reminds us that we need to be like a child to
attain our ultimate kingly goal of human maturity and Christian
perfection. As we grow older, more exposed to the world and gaining
a lot of experience, we need to be more like a child, deepening and
enriching our spiritual childhood in Christ.
Let’s always remember what
Christ himself said: “Unless you change and become like little
children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Mt 18,3)
Yes, children and heaven
are almost synonymous to each other. No wonder we feel like we are
in heaven every time we see children around. Every time a baby is
born, we are very happy because we somehow know that he just did not
come out of his mother’s womb, but rather from the very hands of God
who created him before the parents procreated him.
In spite of the many
limitations of children, what makes them always desirable is their
pure, innocent heart, incapable of malice, ambition, pride and
haughtiness. They are a source of many other good things.
Their heart is always
trusting in the Lord always, just like a little kid is always
confident with his father. Faith and hope easily grow and acquire
strength when nurtured in a child's heart. It's this attitude that
leads them to go on and move on no matter what, for life to them
could only be an adventure of discoveries.
It's this kind of heart
that makes them transparent, sincere and simple, not afraid to be
known as they truly are. They may still lack the subtlety of
prudence and discretion, and be prone to spontaneity, but they
hardly mind these deficiencies.
They are only interested
in doing what they think is good and enjoyable. Suggestions and
corrections do not humiliate them. Rather, they welcome these
suggestions and corrections.
Children are humble,
teachable, flexible and docile. You can tell them anything, and they
always tend to believe and obey. Attainments, achievements and
successes do not spoil them. Neither do difficulties, temptations
and failures crush them and plunge them to sadness or bitterness.
They are easy to motivate,
to be consoled, to be optimistic. Falls and mistakes are easily
forgotten. They only leave a mark that becomes a source of precious
lessons for them to learn. They are quick to heal when wounded.