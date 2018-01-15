Full-blown
dictatorship looms to the tune of Cha-Cha - Karapatan
By
KARAPATAN
January 15, 2018
QUEZON CITY – “From
floating the bogus revolutionary government concept, to waving the
banner of federalism as the end-all, be-all solution of the problems
of Philippine society, the Duterte regime is once again peddling
another scheme that will essentially benefit and strengthen
political dynasties, open the country to more foreign exploits, and
bring us closer to a full-blown dictatorship – Duterte’s charter
change,” said Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.
As early as 2016,
proposals have already been filed in Congress seeking the revision
of the 1987 Constitution. “The Resolution of Both Houses No. 8 (RBH
8) and the PDP-Laban Proposed Federal Constitution are dangerous
proposals which disregard peoples’ rights and introduces a shift
that will worsen the current political and socio-economic problems
of our society,” added Palabay.
Among the transitory
provisions of the RBH 8, Congress will be dissolved and legislative
powers will be relegated to the President until the first Federal
Congress is convened. In both versions, the new constitution will be
designed to allow foreign corporations to further economic plunder
by removing remaining protections that the 1987 Constitution has put
in place, including the deletion of provisions that prohibit
transnational corporations from owning and acquiring land, and
prohibiting foreigners from fully operating and controlling public
utilities.
Palabay noted that “there
is an instance in our history where legislative powers were handed
to the executive. That period proved to be a disaster, as martial
law under Marcos gave rise to laws, decrees, and regulations that
outrightly curtailed people’s rights. Duterte, a self-confessed and
crazed fan of Marcos, is expected to follow a similar path towards
fullblown fascism and dictatorship. Checks and balances in
government will be removed, leaving a chorus of inutile and
power-hungry crocodiles controlling our affairs while restricting
forms of dissent.”
“Aligning himself with
Marcos, his US lackeys in the security cluster, and imperialist
nations such as the US and China, the Duterte regime has chosen a
set of self-serving friends. Moreover, answering to the demands of
his imperialist masters, Duterte obediently aims to remove
protection for our already ailing and backward economy” the
Karapatan secretary general said.
“The extent that this
regime will go to to swindle its own people and forward its
fraudulent agenda is revolting. With the current versions and
changes proposed, charter change is far from justified, and is a
mere instrument of the ruling elite to further their power and gain.
Attempts at charter change failed to take hold in past
administrations due to protests and resistance from the people who
clearly and rightly saw it as a move that will benefit the wealthy
few; this new deceptive scheme will be met with the same
resistance,” concluded Palabay.