DE Adongay
supports NIA’s project implementations and speedy recovery of
damaged irrigations caused by typhoons Urduja and Agaton
By
CHELSEA QUIJANO-SALLOMAN
February 2, 2018
NAVAL, Biliran – In
pursuit of the National Irrigation Agency’s (NIA’s) commitment to
provide an efficient, effective and sustainable irrigation services
in support of the farmer’s livelihood and the government’s program
for food self-sufficiency and inclusive economic growth, the NIA
Leyte Irrigation Management Office - Region 8 conducts a
stakeholders forum on January 31 at Marvin’s Seaside Inn, Brgy.
Atipolo, Naval, Biliran.
Engr. David P. Adongay
Jr., District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office participates the
said forum on behalf of Engr. Edgar B. Tabacon, DPWH 8 Regional
Director.
Engr. Fermina B. Aling,
Acting Regional Manager, NIA 8 says that the rationale of the
stakeholders’ forum is to establish a covenant in support of faster
and better implementation of irrigation projects and sustainable and
reliable irrigation service and to solicit the assistance of the
stakeholders for the immediate restoration of the communal
irrigation systems and the speedy recovery of irrigation communities
devastated by typhoons Urduja and Agaton.
During the forum, Engr.
Estelita S. Sumile, Manager, Engineering and Operations Division
shares the status of irrigation development of CY 2017 projects and
the proposed CY 2018 projects of the region while Engr. Alejandro C.
Culibar,D.M., Acting Division Manager, Biliran-Leyte del Norte-
Leyte del Sur IMO tackles the province’s status of irrigation
development of CY 2017 projects and the proposed CY 2018 projects.
Engr. Conrado M. Samson,
OIC, Operations and Maintenance Section also gives updates on the
damages of typhoons Urduja and Agaton particularly on irrigation
damages.
Adongay says that on the
part of the rehabilitation assistance, DPWH is willing to provide
equipment to be used for the immediate restoration of the communal
irrigation systems and for the speedy recovery of irrigation
communities devastated by the said typhoons.
He clarifies that the
equipment should be requested from the Regional Director through the
District Office to determine if the equipment to be borrowed is not
currently used by the office because at present, Biliran DEO is
prioritizing the restoration of all the damaged infrastructure
facilities on the national roads and highways facilities and its
national bridges.
“Be ensured that they can
immediately avail the equipment in case the Regional Director will
approve their request and whenever the equipment is available,” says
Adongay.
Adongay also says that the
district office will support the implementation of NIA’s projects
particularly on the implementation of their drainage canals
considering that most of the DPWH projects at present are road
widening improvement so some of the canals constructed by the NIA
will be affected during the road widening project.
“We are requesting NIA
that before the start of their project implementation, they should
coordinate with our office because if it crosses the national
highway, we will be requesting from the Regional Office that we need
to cut our national highways in order for the irrigation project to
pass through the national highway,” says Adongay.
The Stakeholder’s forum
ends with the signing of the covenant from stakeholders in
irrigation development coming from NIA’s Office, Bishop of the
Diocese of Naval, the Representative of the Lone District of Biliran,
the Provincial Governor, the Municipal Mayors and the Municipal
Agriculturists of the Province of Biliran, the Regional Directors in
Region 8 and the Provincial Heads in the said province of the
various government instrumentalities and agencies like the
Philippine Army (PA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the
Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Natural Resources
(DENR), the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Education
(DepEd), and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the Chairman
of the Kapisanan ng mga Broadcasters ng Pilipinas (KBP), Chiefs/
Representatives of selected non-government organizations (NGOs) and
the Presidents of the IAs in the province.