Threats to go
after legal, progressive organizations show Duterte’s contempt for
people’s rights
By
KARAPATAN
January 28, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
“Duterte’s nauseating hubris to target legal and progressive
organizations which he brands as ‘enemies of the state’ shows his
contempt for the exercise of the people’s basic right to freedom of
expression, association and assembly, among other civil and
political rights, and to any and all forms of opposition to his
anti-people policies,” said Karapatan Secretary General Cristina
Palabay, in response to Duterte’s recent statement where he
reiterated that he will go after so-called “legal fronts” of the
Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).
The Karapatan leader said
“pea-brained fascists like him and his minions in the military and
police, who made the very same threats and have employed numerous
means to suppress these rights, are the very reasons why majority of
the Filipino people strongly distrust government institutions.”
“Making no distinction
between armed combatants and civilians gives state forces carte
blanche to kill, arrest, threaten, and harass any one, including
free speech advocates, unarmed activists, peasants, workers,
indigenous peoples, church workers, among others. These tactics,
used by the Marcos dictatorship and subsequent regimes such as that
of Benigno Aquino III and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, are acts of
desperation and paranoia,” Palabay said.
Karapatan has recorded 84
human rights defenders killed under the Duterte administration, many
belonging to local peasant and indigenous organizations working
towards advocacies on genuine land reform and defense of ancestral
lands from big landlords and businesses. Since 2001, 697 human
rights defenders have already been killed. Many more have been
illegally arrested and detained.
Palabay also challenged
Duterte in his assertions of illegal financial transactions. “We are
not facing reports of undeclared P100 million in investments, nor
are our immediate family members implicated in smuggling $125
million worth of drug shipment. We are not befriending plunderers
like Marcos and making compromise deals with thieves. Unlike Duterte
and politicians in the same rotten basket, we are not the ones
lacking accountability,” she responded.
“Unlike the Duterte regime
which has cowered to the dictates of US lackeys in his Cabinet and
has shamelessly surrendered our sovereignty to US and China,
progressive organizations have stood firm against State repression,
fighting alongside the Filipino people throughout different
administrations. The 126 victims of political killings and the
thousands more killed in the course of the drug war, the many
anti-people policies, compounded by the brazen submission of our
territories justified by insulting the capacity of Filipino
scientists are indications of the Duterte government’s ineffectivity
and inutility,” concluded Palabay.