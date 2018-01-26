|
Consul
General Henry S. Bensurto, Jr. with the Philippine food
delegation at the 2018 Winter Fancy Food Show, Moscone
Center, San Francisco.
Food Philippines
wows visitors at Winter Fancy Food Show
By
DTI-TIPG
January 26, 2018
MAKATI CITY –
FoodPhilippines, the country’s signature brand for food items under
the Department of Trade and Industry’s Center for International
Trade Exhibitions and Missions (DTI-CITEM), surprised buyers and
attendees of the recently concluded Winter Fancy Food Show (WFFS)
held in San Francisco, USA from 21 to 23 January 2018.
Organized by the Center
for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) in
partnership with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)
in San Francisco, FoodPHILIPPINES’ showcased variety of specialty
food product offerings by seventeen (17) of the best and biggest
Philippine food exporters.
According to Specialty
Food Association’s Trendspotter panel, FILIPINO CUISINE is among the
top food trends anticipated at the 43rd WFFS. Other top trends are
Plant-based foods, Upcycled products, Goth food, Alt-Sweet, Product
labeling 2.0, Root to stem, Cannabis cuisine, a (deeper) feast from
the Middle East, and the rise of traditional bread.
The country’s
participation at the said food show is among DTI’s major efforts for
2018 in advancing the promotion of Philippine specialty food
products in overseas trade shows.
The participation
attracted support from many Philippine exporters including Arko
Foods, Bethany Sales, Inc. (Tamcor Mexim USA), Century Pacific Food,
Inc., Hacienda Macalauan, Inc., Islamic Da'wah Council of the
Philippines, JNRM Corporation, Magical Blend Marketing
International, Magic Melt Foods, Inc., Mama Sita's (Marigold
Manufacturing Corporation), Monde M.Y. San Corporation, Pasciolco
Agri Ventures, Profood International Corporation, Sagrex Food
Incorporation, San Miguel Pure Foods, Inc., Seabest Food Beverage
Corporation, Subic Superfood, Inc., and Super Q.
Philippine Consul General
Henry S. Bensurto, Jr., welcomed the delegation in their respective
booths in the pavilion during the show opening on 21 January
following a discussion with his economic diplomacy team about
expanding trade opportunities between the West Coast and the
Philippines on 22 January. He also hosted the delegates and their
prospective business partners in a welcome reception providing an
opportunity for Philippine companies to deepen their discussions
with importers and buyers.
WFFS is the US West
Coast’s largest specialty and food beverage event, with an estimated
20,000 visitors annually, 1,500 exhibitors and showcases more than
80,000 different specialty food products and beverages from the US
and across the globe.
During its 2017
participation in WFF, the delegation secured a total of US$ 48.73
million negotiated sales in 463 inquiries from trade buyers,
exceeding targets and recording its highest sales in its four years
of participation in the WFFS.
The US is one of the
largest foreign investors in the Philippines and the country’s
third-largest trading partner. The Philippines has been among the
largest beneficiaries of the US’ Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)
scheme for developing countries, which provides preferential
duty-free access to the U.S. market.