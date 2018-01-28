|
Perspective
of the plan for Calbayog Coastal Diversion.
Samar First DEO
soon to implement coastal diversion road
By
BON JOSEPH N. ASTILLA
January 28, 2018
CALBAYOG CITY – A
Coastal Diversion Road is slated to be constructed by the DPWH Samar
First at the earliest possible time this year. The idea is conceived
out an immediate need to provide an alternate route to decongest
traffic in Calbayog City proper. The increasing volume of vehicles,
mostly heavily loaded trucks plying along the National Road from
Luzon to various destinations in the south including local
motorists, congest the National Road in the City Proper of Calbayog.
Seen as a long-term
solution to decongest traffic like the Calbayog Diversion Road, the
Coastal Diversion Road is going to be implemented together with the
idea of bringing economic development in the area. These two roads
will serve as significant components of the road network in Calbayog
City but with the latter being more accessible.
The road projects are
divided in three points: the first where it starts in Brgy. San
Policarpo, Calbayog City; the second that acts as a midpoint access
in Brgy. Aguit-Itan; and the last one in Brgy. Rawis where it ends.
The total length of the road is 4.6732 km. with 4 lanes. The
diversion road covers bank and slope protection works and other
structures. For FY 2018, the District has programmed for these road
sections the total amount of P350 million.
This project aims to
minimize traffic congestion in the city proper by diverting the
vehicular traffic to the Coastal Diversion Road thereby, reducing
traffic accidents or convergence in the busy city streets. Since the
passage in the diversion road decongests traffic in Calbayog City’s
major thoroughfare, travel time will also be reduced. Inevitably,
this will soon also spur economic activities in barangays traversed
by the road projects.