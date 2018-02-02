DTI distributes
livelihood packages, extends 0%-interest microfinance loans to
Marawi IDPs
By DTI- OSEC-PRU
February 2, 2018
ILIGAN – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) awarded 1,500 livelihood
packages as well as 0%-interest microfinance loans to the internally
displaced people (IDP) of the Marawi siege during the DTI Negosyo
Seminar Para sa Marawi on 30 January 2018.
“We want to assure the
IDPs that President Duterte’s administration continues to provide
more business and livelihood opportunities through the DTI Negosyo
Seminars being given to help them recover soon,” said DTI Secretary
Ramon Lopez.
There were 1,500
participants and beneficiaries who attended the Negosyo Seminar. One
of them was Mr. Alikman Nata, who intends to share the benefits of
the livelihood package to his group, the Lanao Muslim Youth
Association.
As the head of Bangon
Marawi’s Subcommittee in Business and Livelihood, DTI had earlier
distributed 588 livelihood packages and conducted Negosyo trainings
to 1,963 IDPs as of December 2017. There were also 240 beneficiaries
who were linked to financial institutions.
The Department also
allocated P50 million this year to fund the Shared Service
Facilities (SSF), providing Maranao entrepreneurs with facilities
and knowledge that match their business needs. This is apart from
the budget provision to support other Bangon Marawi programs in
providing mobile rice mills, tricycles, vehicles, and the
construction of public markets.
DTI flew in different
business experts to teach business preparedness, opportunities
spotting, product development and marketing, financial literacy, and
franchising.
The beneficiaries were
likewise briefed on the microfinancing loan programs of the
government through the Small Business Corporation (SB Corp.), which
developed a special 0%-interest microloan program for Marawi IDPs.
This program has a grace period to help in the quick recovery of the
IDPs. It started last December 2017 and has benefitted a total of
229 borrowers.
During the acceptance and
distribution of transitory shelter units by Task Force Bangon Marawi
(TFBM) with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Brgy. Sagonsongan,
Marawi City, Sec. Lopez turned over the 0%-interest microfinance
loan from SB Corp. to 150 beneficiaries, where 95 of them are public
market vendors. The beneficiaries were represented by Ms. Rocaya
Macabantog, Mr. Abbas Inidal, Mr. Allan Carimbaran, Mr. Acadon
Macapundag, and Mr. Cosain Solaiman.
The 0%-interest
microfinance loan program for the 150 beneficiaries amounted to
P2.19 million. This is a part of the P100 million-fund under the
Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) loans allocated for Marawi
entrepreneurs by SB Corp, an attached agency of DTI.