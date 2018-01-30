Eastern Visayas
registers 95.6 percent employment rate in 2017
PSA-8
January 30, 2018
TACLOBAN CITY – The
annual employment rate in Eastern Visayas slightly increased to 95.6
percent in 2017 from 95.5 percent in 2016, ranking sixth among the
regions with high employment rate in the country (see table below).
Employment rate is the proportion of employed persons to total labor
force.
Out of the estimated 3.0
million population 15 years old and over in 2017, about 1.9 million
were economically active or in the labor force. This number
translates to an annual Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of
60.3 percent. This figure is 1.8 percentage points lower compared to
the previous year’s LFPR of 62.1 percent. Among the regions, Eastern
Visayas registered the sixth lowest annual LFPR.
The underemployed persons
or those employed persons who express the desire to have additional
hours of work in their present job or to have additional job, or to
have a new job with longer working hours was estimated at 402
thousand. This is equal to an underemployment rate of 22.6 percent,
lower than the 28.3 percent recorded a year ago. The region had the
fourth highest underemployment rate in the country.
Meanwhile, about 82
thousand persons in the labor force were unemployed. This translates
to an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, slightly lower than the 4.5
percent rate recorded in 2016. Eastern Visayas ranked sixth among
the the regions with low employment rate.
The preliminary results of
the Annual Labor and Employment Estimates for are based on the
average of the four (4) Labor Force Survey (LFS) rounds (January,
April, July and October).