Año: Brgy tanods not allowed to carry firearms; Brgy captains liable for tanods under their supervision

not allowed to carry firearms; Brgy captains liable for tanods under
their supervision
Press Release
January 30, 2018
QUEZON CITY –
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Chief Eduardo
M. Año calls on Punong Barangays to ensure that no tanod under their
supervision uses firearms even in the performance of their duties.
Año reminded all Barangays
that tanods or community brigades composed of civilian volunteers
appointed by the Punong Barangay upon recommendation of the Barangay
Peace and Order Council are not allowed by any law to carry firearms
even in maintaining peace and order in their communities.
“Bilang kayong mga Punong
Barangay ang pumili, nagtalaga, at nangangasiwa ng inyong mga tanod,
kayo rin ang may pananagutan sa paraan ng pagsasagawa ng katungkulan
ng inyong mga tanod,” he says.
Año said that tanods may
only use nightstick with teargas (probaton) with belt and holster,
handcuff with holster, whistle, flashlight, raincoat, rainboots,
small notebooks and ballpens, first aid kits, and other non-lethal
gadgets.
“Bagaman mahalaga ang
papel ng mga tanod sa pagtulong sa pagbabantay at pagpapanatili ng
kaayusan at seguridad sa mga komunidad, kailangan pa rin pong
linawin at ipaalala na hindi sila otorisadong magdala at gumamit ng
baril kahit pa ang armas ay personal nilang kagamitan at kahit pa
mayroon silang permit to carry outside their residence,” he adds.
“If our barangay tanods
see themselves in a potentially dangerous situation, they should
seek the help of their local police officers. That’s the job of the
police,” he said.
The DILG chief explained
that Republic Act (RA) No. 10591 known as Comprehensive Firearms and
Ammunition Regulation Act enacted in 2012 has revoked the authority
of police auxiliary units members such as tanods to carry firearms,
which was previously allowed by Circular No. 2008-013 of the
National Police Commission. “There is no longer any legal basis for
arming barangay tanods,” said Año.
The DILG chief called on
all local chief executives to ensure compliance with this directive
and to withdraw any firearm that has been issued by them to barangay
tanods.
He stressed that
registered firearms of local government units (LGUs) shall only be
issued to a government official or employee with a permanent
plantilla position as provided in Section 5.5.2 of the Implementing
Rules and Regulations of RA 10591.
“Ang mga tanod ay hindi po
permanenteng mga manggagawa ng gobyerno kaya hindi sila maaaring
gumamit ng armas maging iyong mga nakarehistrong baril ng LGU,” he
says.
“Ayaw na po nating may
mapabalita pang tanod na sangkot sa paggamit ng baril kahit pa
ikatwirang dahil ito sa kanyang pagganap ng kanyang trabaho sa
barangay peace and order. Gawin po natin ang ating trabaho ng hindi
lumalabag sa batas,” Año warns.
Punong Barangays, on the
other hand, are entitled to possess and carry firearms within their
territorial jurisdiction, subject to appropriate rules and
regulations, as stated in Section 389 (c) of the Local Government
Code but only in the performance of their peace and order functions.
Meanwhile, DILG
Spokesperson ASec. Jonathan E. Malaya reminds the public that among
the indications of a good punong barangay ‘worth voting for’ in the
upcoming barangay elections are those knowledgeable of the powers
and functions as well as limitations of barangay workers such as
tanods.
“Unang-una, nananawagan
tayo sa publiko na bumuto sa darating na barangay elections.
Pangalawa, piliiin po nilang mabuti ang ating mga ihahalal nang sa
gayun ay maging maunlad at mapayapa ang kanilang komunidad na ligtas
sa kapahamakan ng iligal na droga, kriminalidad, at korapsyon,” he
said.
He said that the DILG will
be coming up with a list of qualities of a good barangay official
which will serve as a citizen’s guide in the forthcoming Barangay
and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. He said that they will encourage
the people to vote for a new set of Barangay officials who are
“Matino, Mahusay at Maaasahan.”