A New Book -
Torture: as an entrenched part of Cruel, Inhuman & Degrading Legal Systems
By Asian Human Rights
Commission
June 30, 2017
A
Study on the use of torture as a routine part of criminal
investigations in developing countries; lessons from the situation in
Sri Lanka
HONG KONG
– The Asian Human Rights Commission is happy to present its latest
publication which is now available in print and as an e-book. The book
is based on over 20 years of work attempting to expose glaring flaws
of criminal justice systems in particular and the overall legal
systems in general of the developing countries which prevents people
living in these countries from actual achievement and enjoyment of
basic human rights. This is done by way of selected study on the
widespread use of torture and ill-treatment in these countries, which
is a direct result of the defects that exists in the systems of
justice. The flaws in the policing systems, prosecution systems and
judicial systems which instead of protecting the rights of people, in
fact becomes an obstacle to their achievement – is being analyzed in
detail in this book.
Detailed studies on the defects of Sri Lanka’s justice systems are
used in this book as illustrations of common problems that exist in
almost all developing countries.
The book uses details of actual stories documented over a long period
to illustrate various questions and issues highlighted in the book.
Then a detailed analysis is made of these narratives to explain the
root causes for the prevalence of such extremely defective systems and
the unwillingness of the Governments to improve or to reform these
systems.
In one instance, the story of a young man who made a complaint against
a few police officers of a particular police station, regarding
illegal arrest and torture is used as an illustration. The result of
the complaint was that he, his mother and his father were made to
disappear as a way to erase all evidence against the police officers
who allegedly violated his rights. Nearly 30 years have passed since
this incident which is well-known, but the state has made no attempt
at all to investigate this heinous crime. This illustrates that
despite of widespread knowledge about very serious crimes, the
Governments can ignore them as matters of no consequence. When serious
crimes become matters of no consequence, it is an indication that no
amount of legislation would be of ant use if the state neglects the
enforcement of such laws. When law itself becomes irrelevant, can
human rights be regarded as relevant and important in these societies
- is the question that the book poses, quite poignantly.
The Book consists of four parts; first part deals with the impact of a
bad system of justice on judges, lawyers, law enforcement officers,
civil servants and all citizens in the country, who all suffer by way
of a deterioration of their intellect and capacity for rational
living; second part deals with the consequence of introducing what was
called “constitutional autochthony”, which in Sri Lanka meant
displacement of separation of powers and other basic tenants of
liberal democracy; the third part deals with the manner in which the
deterioration of the Legal System affected the entire political
system; the last part gives graphic details of how the crisis of
justice system is manifesting itself in contemporary Sri Lanka.
The aim that the book is pursuing is well summarized is its
dedication. This book is dedicated to the hope that a better
understanding may emerge of the wrongs that people who live in
countries with broken justice systems suffer, giving rise to a
heightened level of concern and a drive to undo such wrongs through
local and international strategies and actions, all to create
environments where the life and liberties of people are protected.
The foreword to the book has been written by Dr. Sunil Coorey, Senior
Counsel and author of the monumental work, Principles of
Administrative Law in Sri Lanka, who writes that the “biggest obstacle
to the eradication of the practice of torture by the Police is the
apathy with which the State machinery as a whole and those in the
higher strata of society (including judges, lawyers and the
comparatively well to do), look upon it”.
Copies of the book can be obtained from the Asian Human Rights
Commission based in Hong Kong and will soon be available in book shops
as well as an e-book.