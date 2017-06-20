‘Now, a perfect
time to expand’ – Lopez to IT-BMP players
By DTI-OSEC-PRU
June 20, 2017
TAGUIG – The
government intensifies its support for the continuous development of
the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM)
industry, following the industry’s generated revenue of around US$23
billion and direct employment of 1.3 million last year.
Speaking at the office
opening of financial institution ING Business Shared Services BV on 20
June, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez
said that ING’s expansion comes at a perfect time when the Philippines
is considered the global leader in IT-BPM, having an annual growth
rate of 30% over a decade.
Sec. Lopez also mentioned
that IT-BMP’s economic contributions surpass remittances of overseas
Filipino workers, making the industry more competitive and
growth-driven.
“The industry benefits from
an enabling policy environment under the administration of President
Rodrigo Duterte. I encourage the IT-BMP industry players to continue
expanding and specifically take advantage of this moment, when the
Philippines is experiencing an economic breakout, as further
intensified by efforts to improve ease of doing business,” he said.
The trade chief also
highlighted that the country has a qualified, highly-trainable,
hardworking work force, with notable English proficiency and fast
learning curve.
“Filipinos’ adaptability to
universal cultures and their high level of commitment and loyalty
prove that the country’s greatest asset has always been its people,
who will bring inclusive growth to the rest of the country,” he said.
Globally, the Philippines is
competitively positioned in terms of talent, costs, and risks relative
to established and emerging offshore destinations. Cities from Metro
Manila to Clark, to the cities of Cebu, Davao, Santa Rosa, Bacolod,
Iloilo, Dumaguete, and Baguio are listed in the 2016 Top 100
Outsourcing Destinations as reported by Tholons.
While the Philippines is the
number one global provider of voice BPM services, it is also rapidly
expanding in the value-driven non-voice, complex services segments of
the industry.
Non-voice services included
range from engineering, health care, legal, financial, creative, and
software services for the energy, banking, investment, insurance,
shipping, media, and other industries.
DTI has set up Training for
Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) for IT-BPM, wherein the government
invests on training for students to work in the industry.
DTI also has a partnership
with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the IT & Business
Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) to run the Service
Management Program (SMP), a specialized track for business and IT
schools to develop skills in students needed to work in the IT-BPM
industry.
The first foreign bank that
transitioned into a universal bank in the country, ING offers banking
insurance, retirement and investments services with global presence in
40 countries.