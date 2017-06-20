NPA harass troops
while conducting community service
By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 20, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A squad of Task Group Alpha of 78th Infantry (Warrior)
Battalion while conducting Community Service at Barangay Paglaum,
Carigara, Leyte was harassed by undetermined number of NPA terrorist
group on June 19, 2017 at around 9:10 o’clock in the evening.
This activity is intended to
deliver basic services to interior barangays that will promote
economic development and will address the problems affecting peace and
security.
Initial result of the
harassment disclosed that PFC Reynaldo C. Llemos, suffered a gunshot
wound on the left side of his stomach. He was immediately brought to
Saint Paul’s Hospital, Tacloban City for immediate medical treatment
while undetermined casualties on the enemy side.
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio,
8ID Commander ensures that no matter what conflict may arise that
needs to be addressed, the soldiers are ready to dedicate their lives.
Your Army in Eastern Visayas will still pursue and continue its
mandated duty to protect the welfare of the populace in the far flung
areas. The 8ID is calling the massive support of the communities to
report any presence of armed group in their barangays to help stop
violence that hinders the fast development of the region.