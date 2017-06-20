The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft

Big labor group ALU lauded Lorenzana and Año

Lopez to sari-sari store owners: gov’t is your expansion partner

Joint statement on Marawi, martial law and internet freedom

16 top PH firm joins major Taiwan food show

 
 

 

 

 
 

NPA harass troops while conducting community service

By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 20, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A squad of Task Group Alpha of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion while conducting Community Service at Barangay Paglaum, Carigara, Leyte was harassed by undetermined number of NPA terrorist group on June 19, 2017 at around 9:10 o’clock in the evening.

This activity is intended to deliver basic services to interior barangays that will promote economic development and will address the problems affecting peace and security.

Initial result of the harassment disclosed that PFC Reynaldo C. Llemos, suffered a gunshot wound on the left side of his stomach. He was immediately brought to Saint Paul’s Hospital, Tacloban City for immediate medical treatment while undetermined casualties on the enemy side.

Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, 8ID Commander ensures that no matter what conflict may arise that needs to be addressed, the soldiers are ready to dedicate their lives. Your Army in Eastern Visayas will still pursue and continue its mandated duty to protect the welfare of the populace in the far flung areas. The 8ID is calling the massive support of the communities to report any presence of armed group in their barangays to help stop violence that hinders the fast development of the region.

 

 