NPA harass troops while conducting community service

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 20, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A squad of Task Group Alpha of 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion while conducting Community Service at Barangay Paglaum, Carigara, Leyte was harassed by undetermined number of NPA terrorist group on June 19, 2017 at around 9:10 o’clock in the evening.

This activity is intended to deliver basic services to interior barangays that will promote economic development and will address the problems affecting peace and security.

Initial result of the harassment disclosed that PFC Reynaldo C. Llemos, suffered a gunshot wound on the left side of his stomach. He was immediately brought to Saint Paul’s Hospital, Tacloban City for immediate medical treatment while undetermined casualties on the enemy side.