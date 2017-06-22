DTI backs
electronics industry development
Calls for closer
industry-academe ties towards innovation
By DTI-OSEC-PRU
June 22, 2017
PASAY – Relevant
industry players should continue partnering with the Philippine
government in developing further the electronics industry, being one
of the primary sources of economic growth today, the country’s trade
chief said.
Stressing the robust
Philippine economy and a booming global market, Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez outlined government
initiatives to strengthen the electronics industry, as well as DTI’s
partnership with industry stakeholders.
Said initiatives include
projects that will move the industry’s capabilities to higher value
activities, as well as help identify products and technologies in the
developing sectors of electronics in the next five years. DTI and the
Board of Investments (BOI) also have active partnerships with other
institutions to forward capacity-building programs and exchange of
best industry practices.
In his keynote speech at the
14th Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and
Exhibition (PSECE) on 21 June, Sec. Lopez said that closer
industry-academe linkages can lead to a stronger electronics industry
that will later on “generate inclusive economic growth, reaching those
at the bottom of the pyramid.”
As one of the pillars of the
country’s industrial growth and one of the top 12 industry priorities
of the current administration, the electronics industry is a top
export performer with a 51.3% share of total exports in 2016 (worth
USD 28.8 billion). The industry has also generated about 2.6 million
direct and indirect employments as of 2015.
He also mentioned that as
the Philippines chairs ASEAN 2017, the government’s priority is to
lead an inclusive, innovation-led growth, which means working to
create an enabling environment to develop micro, small, and medium
enterprises (MSMEs), and prepare them to become globally competitive,
innovative, inclusive and resilient.
“There is a very strong role
that innovation plays in helping and enabling a lot of our countrymen
to develop an innovation mindset, culture and capability, for them to
also have equal chances to success and move up in life,” Sec. Lopez
said.
The trade chief noted the
need to focus on key areas affecting MSME growth, including the
promotion of productivity, technology, and innovation, as well as
making these available and accessible to MSMEs.
“If we are able to broaden
the capacity and innovation culture to a larger percentage of our
population, then we also increase peoples’ chances of becoming
successful,” he added.
Sec. Lopez reiterated that
Pres. Duterte’s Dutertenomics aims to narrow development gap and widen
the gains of economic growth through creation of jobs and income
opportunities for all.
Led by the Semiconductor &
Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI),
the 14th PSECE provides an avenue, wherein public and private
stakeholders gather to strategically identify possible areas of
cooperation and to learn best industry practices.
“As we gain insight and
appreciation on the issues affecting the electronics industry, we are
confident that whatever we learn will help us in our efforts to create
broad-based growth that generates jobs, fosters entrepreneurship, and
gives Filipinos more opportunities,” Sec. Lopez said.