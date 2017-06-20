Release of cops in
rub-out case in Leyte, non-release of political prisoners, clear signs
of impunity under Duterte
A press statement by
KARAPATAN Alliance for the Advancement of People's Rights
June 20, 2017
“We express our condemnation
and extreme disappointment on the release on bail of police officers
involved in the Espinosa case, as among the clear indications of
prevailing impunity under Pres. Rodrigo Duterte. We remind the
President that his job as commander-in-chief does not entail
protecting State security forces from accountability on their crimes,”
said Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay on the release of
the nineteen (19) accused policemen involved in the killing of Albuera
mayor Rolando Espinosa.
Former Criminal
Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 8 chief Superintendent
Marvin Marcos, along with 18 others, were initially charged with
murder after they launched an operation to serve a warrant against
Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa last November 5, 2016; the operation
led to the killing of Espinosa inside his jail in Baybay, Leyte. The
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the senate investigation
ruled the case as a “rub-out.”
On June 2, 2017, the
Department of Justice downgraded the charges against the 19 cops from
murder to homicide, with the regional trial court allowing bail of
P40,000 each. On June 16, all the accused were released on bail.
Earlier last April, President Duterte said that he will not only
pardon cops involved in the Espinosa slay case should they be
convicted, but that he will also promote them.
“Duterte apparently remains
true to his words when it entails ensuring the continued support of
institutions who might be detrimental to his presidency. When it comes
to promises he made for the welfare and benefit of the marginalized,
however, he falls short, or at numerous occasions, makes a reversal.
This is true for the issue of the release of political prisoners,
especially those for humanitarian considerations,” said Palabay.
As of May 15, 2017,
Karapatan puts the number of political prisoners in the country to 402
– with 39 political detainees arrested under the Duterte
administration. Palabay added that “there is a clear State policy of
absolving culpable policemen in the war on drugs campaign and soldiers
in their counter-insurgency war against the people, while maintaining
the continued imprisonment of political prisoners jailed for
trumped-up charges. It is deplorable to see scalawags being out on
bail while those unjustly kept behind bars remain fighting for
justice.”
“The Filipino people have
been promised change, and we hold Duterte accountable that these
changes be for the better. Instead, we now have martial law in
Mindanao, aerial bombings and other community violations committed
with impunity, the non-release of political prisoners, a militarized
bureaucracy, a war on drugs that has claimed the lives of thousands,
and an enabled and abusive State security forces with guaranteed
protection. We urge Duterte to look closer, because for the most part,
he has largely contributed to the worsening of the same oppressive and
repressive system inherited from his predecessors,” concluded Palabay.