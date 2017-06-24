|
8ID
commander MGen. Raul Farnacio AFP delivering his message during
the Opening Ceremony of the 38th National Reservist Week at 8ID
Grandstand on June 24, 2017.
8RCDG celebrates
the 38th National Reservists Week
By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 24, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Regional Community Defense Group (RCDG) celebrates
the 38th National Reservist Week with the theme, “Laang Kawal: Laging
Handa sa Pagtugon sa Pangangailangan at Kusang Loob na Naglilingkod
Para sa Kaunlaran ng Bayan,” on June 23-25, 2017 at Camp Lukban,
Maulong Catbalogan City.
The three-day activity held
at Headquarters 8th Infantry Division, PA is a Provincial Assembly
Test to the 1st Western Samar Ready Reserve Battalion in order to
determine the completeness of the Reserve Force fill-up; to account
the actual number of AFP reservists in the area; disseminate awareness
of the AFP Policies; improve their Humanitarian Assistance and
Disaster Response (HADR) capabilities; and to disseminate the
direction of ROTC to the school administrators and cadets.
The activity focuses on the
significant contributions and roles of the trained and equipped
reserve force of the country and its people through maintaining
internal security and stability, participation in disaster/emergency
response, community development activities and humanitarian
assistance.
Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio
AFP in his message said: “I am pleased with your presence because the
spirit of volunteerism is still in our youth today. Volunteerism is
one of the many ways to show our patriotism to our country. You’ve
chosen the right path to be among the selected few who served our
country without expecting anything for return.”
“Our constitution recognizes
the role of the Citizen Armed Force as protector of the country and
its people. In particular, the reserve force, in tandem with the
regular counterparts, has played a significant role in maintaining
internal security and stability by actively participating in
humanitarian assistance, disaster response and community development
activities. Let us all continue to work together for peace and
progress in our country. Congratulations to all of us and Mabuhay
Tayong Lahat!” Farnacio added.