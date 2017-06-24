

8ID commander MGen. Raul Farnacio AFP delivering his message during the Opening Ceremony of the 38th National Reservist Week at 8ID Grandstand on June 24, 2017.

8RCDG celebrates the 38th National Reservists Week

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 24, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Regional Community Defense Group (RCDG) celebrates the 38th National Reservist Week with the theme, “Laang Kawal: Laging Handa sa Pagtugon sa Pangangailangan at Kusang Loob na Naglilingkod Para sa Kaunlaran ng Bayan,” on June 23-25, 2017 at Camp Lukban, Maulong Catbalogan City.

The three-day activity held at Headquarters 8th Infantry Division, PA is a Provincial Assembly Test to the 1st Western Samar Ready Reserve Battalion in order to determine the completeness of the Reserve Force fill-up; to account the actual number of AFP reservists in the area; disseminate awareness of the AFP Policies; improve their Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) capabilities; and to disseminate the direction of ROTC to the school administrators and cadets.

The activity focuses on the significant contributions and roles of the trained and equipped reserve force of the country and its people through maintaining internal security and stability, participation in disaster/emergency response, community development activities and humanitarian assistance.

Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio AFP in his message said: “I am pleased with your presence because the spirit of volunteerism is still in our youth today. Volunteerism is one of the many ways to show our patriotism to our country. You’ve chosen the right path to be among the selected few who served our country without expecting anything for return.”