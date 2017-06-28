|
DAR
Undersecretary Sylvia Mallari (2nd from L) and Mayor Philip
Martin Astorga (2nd from R) cut the ceremonial ribbon during the
inauguration and turnover of the 12.4-kilometer farm-to-market
road implemented under the second phase of the Agrarian Reform
Communities Project (ARCP-II) in the island-municipality of
Daram, Samar. Assisting them are DAR Regional Director Sheila
Enciso (L) and Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer
Enrique Granados III (R).
DAR turns over
third FMR in Daram
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 28, 2017
DARAM, Samar – As the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) commemorates this month the 29th
year of implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program
(CARP), said agency turned over on Monday to the local government unit
its third and longest farm-to-market road project constructed in this
island-municipality.
Undersecretary Sylvia
Mallari led the turnover rite of the 12.4-kilometer all-weather road
held in Barangay Birawan, some seven kilometers away from the town
proper.
“This is in line with the
President’s pronouncement, Build! Build! Build!” Mallari said
referring to the road project. “Upang patuloy ang pag-unlad ng
kabuhayan, at magkaroon ng kapayapaan sa kapaligiran” she added.
In his acceptance message,
Mayor Philip Martin Astorga stressed the benefits this project would
bring to his town. According to him, this would serve a faster way to
travel across the island, and further spur development through
agriculture.
Residents of this
municipality used to travel around the island by motorboat in the
absence of a road.
Implemented under the second
phase of the Agrarian Reform Communities Project (ARCP-II), this road,
according to Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer Alfonso Jalalon,
passes through seven barangays; Mabini, Ubo, Birawan, Astorga,
Marupangdan, San Vicente and Bono-anon that would be benefited by the
more than 5,600 residents in the area wherein about 500 are agrarian
reform beneficiaries.
Regional Director Sheila
Enciso disclosed that the total cost of this project, where critical
portions of five kilometers are concreted, reached P48.9-million being
shared by the LGU and a loan from the Asian Development Bank by the
national government.
Thus, Enciso reminded the
recipients to maintain it in good condition for 10 years. Otherwise
the loan portion comprising 40 percent of the total cost will likewise
be shouldered by the LGU.
Vice Mayor Lucia Astorga,
who was the mayor during the planning stage, never forgot to mention
in her welcome message former ARCP-II National Project Director Homer
Tobias for considering this municipality and became a recipient of
three farm-to-market roads making almost all barangays not only
accessible, but opening livelihood opportunities as well.
According to her, the 40
percent share of the national government is of big help in the
realization of this town’s dream of building road networks.
Meanwhile, aside from the
convenience they now experience in hauling farm products for trading,
Birawan Kagawad Leonardo Papawran enumerated other benefits they are
now enjoying with the existence of this road.
He disclosed that the road
provided many residents another source of livelihood as motorcycle
drivers.
It also serves as an
alternate route during bad weather when not safe to travel on waters.
Likewise, Papawran
emphasized, the youth from other barangays would now be encouraged to
enroll at the Birawan National High School.