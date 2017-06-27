The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

1 NPA captured during a brief fire fight

By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 27, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A platoon from Samar Provincial Public Safety Company (SPPSC) and a team from Alpha Company, 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion while conducting Focus Military Operation (FMO) at Sitio Opong, Barangay Veloso, Marabut Samar encountered about 15 fully armed communist terrorists on June 26, 2017 at 5:00 o’ clock in the morning.

A five-minute fire fight ensued which resulted to the capture of a certain Jojo Gerilla and the recovery of one (1) .45 pistol with one (1) magazine; assorted cartridge of M-16 5.56mm and M-14 7.62 mm empty shell; IED power source and triggering device with 200 meters of firing wire and five (5) kilograms of rice.

The forewarning on the presence of an armed group from concerned villagers in the area shows a good rapport between the military and civilian populace which is a shared responsibility in preventing the communist terrorists to conduct atrocities that could impede the peace and development in the region.

This NPA terrorist group shows how desperate and inconsiderate they are despite of the on-going tension in Marawi City. Henceforth, they cannot stop our military troops in pursuing security operations until their presence is still in Eastern Visayas. We encourage everyone to follow the path of peace and condemn those terrorist whose advocate is to bring violence and threat in the whole region.

Likewise, Maj. Gen. Raul M. Farnacio, 8ID Commander commended the combined team from the Army and PNP for their efforts and dedication in the performance of their mandated duty. The 8ID is providing support to the Philippine National Police and other concerned government agencies in creating a concept and understanding that security is a shared responsibility not just among security forces and government institutions but also of civil-society and the community.

 

 