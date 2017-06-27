1 NPA captured
during a brief fire fight
By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 27, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A platoon from Samar Provincial Public Safety Company (SPPSC)
and a team from Alpha Company, 87th Infantry (Hinirang) Battalion
while conducting Focus Military Operation (FMO) at Sitio Opong,
Barangay Veloso, Marabut Samar encountered about 15 fully armed
communist terrorists on June 26, 2017 at 5:00 o’ clock in the morning.
A five-minute fire fight
ensued which resulted to the capture of a certain Jojo Gerilla and the
recovery of one (1) .45 pistol with one (1) magazine; assorted
cartridge of M-16 5.56mm and M-14 7.62 mm empty shell; IED power
source and triggering device with 200 meters of firing wire and five
(5) kilograms of rice.
The forewarning on the
presence of an armed group from concerned villagers in the area shows
a good rapport between the military and civilian populace which is a
shared responsibility in preventing the communist terrorists to
conduct atrocities that could impede the peace and development in the
region.
This NPA terrorist group
shows how desperate and inconsiderate they are despite of the on-going
tension in Marawi City. Henceforth, they cannot stop our military
troops in pursuing security operations until their presence is still
in Eastern Visayas. We encourage everyone to follow the path of peace
and condemn those terrorist whose advocate is to bring violence and
threat in the whole region.
Likewise, Maj. Gen. Raul M.
Farnacio, 8ID Commander commended the combined team from the Army and
PNP for their efforts and dedication in the performance of their
mandated duty. The 8ID is providing support to the Philippine National
Police and other concerned government agencies in creating a concept
and understanding that security is a shared responsibility not just
among security forces and government institutions but also of
civil-society and the community.