First of its kind: Fashion show atop
hydroelectric megastructure
Jessica Minh Anh
added Hoover Dam into the world’s most iconic runway venues
Press Release
June 27, 2017
NEVADA – Earlier
today, producer of the world’s most innovative runways transformed
American engineering masterpiece, Hoover Dam, into a sky-high catwalk.
Matching the unstoppable strength of a new daring generation with the
hydroelectric power, Jessica Minh Anh’s Summer Fashion Show 2017
premiered design excellence while redefining a series of modern
standards. The extraordinary production, which stopped traffic atop
the iconic megastructure, showcased 9 exquisite haute couture,
ready-to-wear, and jewelry collections from 4 continents.
A perfect portrait of modern
beauty with endless sensuality, Jessica Minh Anh opened the
highly-anticipated catwalk in a mesmerizing mermaid red dress by
Brazilian haute couturier Patricia Nascimento. Her striking royal look
was complimented by an artistic crown-shaped architectural hairpiece
by Mirror Mirror Vegas and uniquely designed crystal and gold
jewelries from artist Cristina Sabatini. Against the cinematic
backdrop of the Black Canyon and the dreamy Lake Mead, the exotic
beauty was followed by a gorgeous model lineup in nude, white, pink,
gold, and ocean blue gowns made of fluid fabrics. A master at
stand-out waistline and elongated silhouette, Patricia and her new
collection ‘Realize’ successfully inserted mystery and seduction onto
the epic catwalk.
Returning to Jessica Minh
Anh’s grand production for the fifth time, Pakistani award-winning
designer Syeda Amera celebrated femininity and elegance with a
colorful floral collection inspired by the beautiful nature. Featuring
over-sized shoulders, extravagant maxi dresses, and uniquely-cut
jumpsuits, the radiant designs brightened up the catwalk while
demonstrating special print technique on luxurious fabrics. Poppy,
daisy, lily, and rose print were certainly part of the summer charm.
On the contrary, newcomer
Kine Dione chose beige and white color pallet for her creatively
embroidered collection. Focusing on refinement and craftsmanship, each
piece was distinctively cut and handcrafted with gold flowers and
pearl details on tulle, lace, silk, and organza. The gold regal
designs played a significant role in adding the sun-kiss glow on the
lavish looks.
Turkish representative
Gulnur Gunes rejoined Jessica Minh Anh’s exclusive runway with a
powerful collection influenced by the beauty and intelligence of the
Greek goddess Métis. Using special crystal embellishments on lilac,
gold, and silver fabric mixed with daring cuts, the talented designer
created ultimate glamour while effectively reflecting a woman’s
personality.
Next, South American
designer Christian Zerrá gave audience a sense of solemnity and
modernity through his exciting new collection which used baroque art
on red, black, and white velvet and fine cotton. Perfectly blending
traditional elements of the great Cuzco heritage with contemporary
cuts and original embroideries, Cristian’s designs cleverly revealed
the alluring side of practical but by no means simplistic garments.
The ultra-charismatic and
bold collection by Hong Kong-based brand Kaprice was a harmonious
fusion of the East and the West. Bringing together ambience of texture
and designs influenced from across the world, each piece infused
freshness with vibrant colors and lightness from soft fabrics such as
silk, satin, and chiffon. Imaginative and lavish, the “Kouture”
collection, which included exclusive prints and Swarovski and sequins
embellishments, gave out a dramatic appeal.
Adding class and
sophistication to Jessica Minh Anh’s summer catwalk, Malaysian
powerhouse Emmanuel Haute Couture premiered a romantic bridal
collection using luxurious fabrics, hand-beaded embellishments, and
couture craftsmanship. With deep necklines and polished silhouettes,
each design conveyed effortless elegance and edge.
An expert at fabric
manipulation, three-dimensional embellishments, and technological
cuts, Peruvian designer Ani Alvarez Calderon put the traditional
crafts into a new context in the finale collection of the grand show.
Inspired by famous architectural shapes of the pyramids, huacas and
royal tombs, Ani’s wearable arts were made of gold, turquoise, green,
and black colour pallet. Saving the best for last, Jessica Minh Anh
appeared as a goddess in a brilliantly crafted royal red dress and an
impressive golden feather crown. Symbolizing the ancient beauty with
both fragility and power, the supermodel closed the show with
unattainable desire and supremacy.
The iconic J Summer Fashion
Show 2017 was supported by industry best Joy Mangano, AVP Nationwide
Productions, Saks Fifth Avenue Las Vegas, Arrow Stage Lines, Fred's
Bakery, Alexis Park All Suite Resort, Hoover Dam Lodge Hotel & Casino,
Body in Mind Pilates Studio, JB Pro Graphics, Icelandic Glacial, and
Haas-Jordan. The show marked Jessica Minh Anh’s 20th highly successful
productions since her history-making catwalk on England’s famous
London’s Tower Bridge. The catwalk queen is now ready for her next
step: producing original series to share her inspiring journey of
conquering the most challenging venues.