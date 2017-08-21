Killing Kian: A
Nationwide Phenomenon
A press statement by
Katungod-Sinirangan Bisayas - Karapatan Eastern Visayas chapter
August 21, 2017
The Worsening Cases of
Human Rights Violations Nationwide
The human rights situation
in the Philippines has become far worse than how it was in the first
quarter of President Duterte’s term as head of the Republic. Almost
10 months ago, Rodrigo Duterte shot out words that out-rightly
called on his military and police forces to run amok and kill people
who are implicated in the illegal drug trade even if it is in the
most remote of ways. His statements that tolerated extra-judicial
killings were taken as nothing short of formal policy and resulted,
10 months later into a total of 8000 victims of the administration’s
War on Drugs.
Now that Duterte has
completed a total of 14 months in office, his War on Drugs has
claimed more than 13000 civilians under the operations of the
Philippine National Police and their toleration of vigilante groups
wantonly wreaking havoc on urban poor communities.
Claiming the Lives of
Minors
Last August 18, a Grade 11
student by the name of Kian De Los Santos was killed in a police
operation meant to raid a drug den in a local village in Caloocan.
The operation took the life of Kian, who the PNP claimed was
implicated in drug-related activities and had presented earlier this
morning alleged collaborators and partners of the said 17-year old.
Amid the release of a CCTV
footage which showed how Kian was defenseless in the presence of
police officers who were visibly harassing him, the PNP still
claimed the police they were on the defensive when they shot Kian
whom they asserted “fought back” and “threatened” the security of
the officers.
We call on all human
rights groups, organizations and formations to condemn the blatant
murder of Kian De Los Santos, who is one of many victims across the
entire nation who’s lives have been claimed by the police’s war
against the poor. There is also particular weight on the murder of
Kian because his is one of many cases where the police has been
implicated in the murder of minors, the youngest was that of a
4-year old girl in 2016 and a similar case of a 5-year old boy in
Pasay of the same year.
The War on Drugs in
Tacloban City
In Eastern Visayas, there
have also been reports of extrajudicial killings committed by the
Philippine National Police. Just last August 16, a Kenneth Bertes
was killed in a police operation for being implicated in illegal
drug trade. According to the mother of Kenneth Bertes, the boy was
unarmed and defenseless against the police who were armed and
greater in number. In 2016, there were also similar cases of
reported extra-judicial killings committed on children belonging to
the urban poor communities of downtown Tacloban and near the airport
area.
The mere fact that these
executions are taking place, not just in Caloocan but in different
parts of the country is evidence that the murder of Kian Delos
Santos is not an isolated case but a national phenomenon. And
despite the growing public clamor to end the killings, Duterte has
expressed support over the rise in the death toll. This is a clear
indication that the president no longer wants to represent what is
best for the people and operate within a framework of justice, from
this we can predict that the killings will persist and will worsen
throughout the rest of his term.
As a convener of the Rise
Up for Life and for Rights Alliance, we believe that human rights is
of paramount concern and must be upheld on all fronts.
JUSTICE FOR KIAN DELOS
SANTOS! JUSTICE FOR THE VICTIMS OF STATE FASCISM! STOP THE KILLINGS!