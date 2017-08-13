|
|
|
Duterte regime’s
2018 budget is war chest vs. Filipino people
By
KARAPATAN
August 13, 2017
QUEZON CITY – In
time for the budget hearings of the Department of National Defense
at the Committee on Appropriations at the House of Representatives,
Karapatan joined the Save Our Schools (SOS) network and various
people’s organizations in a protest action against the proposed 2018
budget, particularly items in furtherance of fascist and anti-people
policies of the Duterte administration.
Cristina Palabay,
Secretary General of Karapatan, said that, according to the
alliance’s initial study of the 2018 proposed budget, “more than
P300 billion is being proposed to fund the Duterte administration’s
three wars that heavily impact on the Filipino people, particularly
the poor - the war on drugs, war on terror and war against the New
People’s Army.”
Marked increase is noted
in the proposed budget allocation for the Office of the Presidential
Adviser on the Peace Process, which pursues the disarmament,
demobilization and reintegration (DDR) approach of the United
Nations, as adopted by the Duterte administration on its so-called
peace processes. Such approach, Karapatan said, is criticized by
progressive human rights and peace advocates worldwide as a
palliative and ineffective way to address the root causes of armed
conflicts. “The DDR strategy plays right into the whole
counter-insurgency objectives of the Duterte regime, using combat
operations and deceptive schemes to pacify the people and
revolutionary movements, instead of genuinely addressing poverty,
inequality and transgressions on national sovereignty,” Palabay
said.
Proposed 2018 intelligence
and confidential funds also increased from 200% to 400%, as compared
to the 2016 actual budget. Moreover, out of the proposed 2018
proposed budget of the PNP, at least PhP94 billion is allocated for
conduct of operations against so-called dissidents, subversives,
lawless elements, and organised crime syndicates.
“These funds will be used
by AFP Chief Eduardo Año and PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa
to operate on perceived and make-believe enemies of the Duterte
regime – from small-time drug users/peddlers tagged by Duterte as
anathema to public security, to imaginary terrorists and
revolutionary groups tagged as enemies of the State. The State’s
limited and deficient understanding of the roots of the social ills
prevalent in Philippine society has allowed for the funding and
continuation of deceptive and dubious policies meant to mask
intelligence and other military and police operations.
The State’s security
machinery, led by Año, Esperon, Lorenzana and Dela Rosa, are clearly
uninterested in solving the roots of the conflict. Instead, they
seem perfectly content in their ignorance and mindless targeting of
civilians and progressive organizations. As in the Aquino III
administration, these funds will not only be used to justify the
killing of civilians, but these will be used to further the
money-making schemes of the soldiers and police who are just out for
the bounties,” Palabay added.
Karapatan said that
“instead of funding such bloody campaigns that result in the
increased violation of people’s rights, the Duterte regime should
reallocate public funds to key economic and social reforms that will
genuinely address the root causes of societal problems.
|
FUND
|
2018 (Proposed)
|
DND
|
144,963,297,000
|
DILG - PNP
|
131,529,141,000
|
DILG – Office of
the Secretary
|
6,980,301,000
|
DILG - Bureau of
Jail Management and Penology
|
14,294,897,000
|
DILG - Local
Government Academy
|
251,994,000
|
DILG - National
Police Commission
|
1,707,303,000
|
DILG - Philippine
Public Safety College
|
1,800,826,000
|
NICA
|
788,472,000
|
OPAPP
|
7,677,005,000
|
NSC
|
186,331,000
|
Budget for PAMANA
|
7,000,000,000
|
INTELLIGENCE FUNDS
(except PNP-DILG, DND and NICA allocations, which are
included in their agency budgets)
|
3,117,010,000
|
CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS
|
1,892,488,000
|
TOTAL
|
322,189,065,000