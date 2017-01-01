Aid reaches 7,000
home-based evacuees of Marawi fighting
By
ICRC
August 11. 2017
MANILA – The
ongoing conflict in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province has
displaced thousands of people, with more than 77,000 fleeing to
hard-to-reach areas along the eastern shore of Lake Lanao. The
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in partnership with
the Philippine Red Cross, has just completed from August 9-10 an aid
distribution among 7,000 displaced people in Tamparan municipality.
Though aid has started to
arrive, much more is required to meet the needs of people who have
fled to this area when the fighting erupted on 23 May. Unlike those
who fled towards the north or west of Marawi, displaced families
along the eastern shore of Lake Lanao have not received regular help
owing to access, logistical and security issues.
“Displaced families on
this side of the lake continue to struggle with very limited food
supplies,” said Tomoko Matsuzawa, head of the ICRC office in
Cotabato City. “Many of them have been staying with relatives for
nearly three months. They have hardly any income, and their host
families’ resources are also running low.”
Complementing the aid
delivered by the authorities, the ICRC focused its distribution on
evacuees staying with their relatives, who have been underserved
till now. The organization distributed a half-month food ration and
household essentials, i.e. 25 kg of rice, 12 cans of sardines, 1
litre of cooking oil, 1 litre of soy sauce, 1 kg of sugar, 500 g of
salt, two jerry cans to store water, one blanket and one mosquito
net per family.
Among the thousands who
have received ICRC help is Asliya Casanali, a young mother of three
from Marawi City who now sells spices in Tamparan market to try to
make ends meet. Her husband was a tricycle driver in the city until
the fighting broke out. “Minsan kapag walang ulam, kanin na lang.
Hindi namin naranasan yun dati (When there is nothing else
available, we make do with rice. We had never faced such a situation
before),” she said.
In Tamparan, the ICRC has
also been providing the public hospital with essential medical
supplies to handle the sudden influx of people in need of medical
attention. Its engineers have also set up a mobile
water-purification system to improve the supply of drinking water in
the hospital compound.
In the coming weeks, the
ICRC will continue its efforts to help the thousands of displaced
people along the eastern shore of Lake Lanao.
The ICRC is a neutral,
impartial and independent humanitarian organization whose
exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity
of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to
provide them with assistance. The ICRC also endeavours to prevent
suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and
universal humanitarian principles.