CARMUDI launches
Road Safety Program in Cebu
Press Release
August 11, 2017
TAGUIG – Global
Online Car Platform Carmudi has officially launched its CSR
initiative, which aims to uplift and educate young drivers on road
safety.
Held at Cebu Doctors'
University in Mandaue, Cebu, the Carmudi Academy for Road Safety
(CARS) program is designed to create awareness and help students
(particularly in Universities and Colleges) elevate their basic
understanding of road safety.
During the event, Kris
Lim, Head of PR and Marketing of Carmudi Philippines said that the
CARS program is focused on three basic aspects, which every students
need to have-right knowledge, right skills and right attitude.
Lim shared insights about
the stunning figures of road accidents in the country. He explained
that there's a huge number of the motoring public (composed of
drivers, pedestrians and commuters) lack the basic understanding on
road signs, markings, traffic rules and regulations, has seemingly
insufficient skills on defensive driving road scenarios, as well as
unruly behavior while on the road.
“These three components
are very significant on what we will be teaching from the students.
This is not a one-time seminar and workshop for schools, we are
serious to continue and spread road safety awareness, said Lim.
According to him, while
waiting for the pending proposal to include road safety education as
curriculum in schools and universities, they have started the
program to provide a refresher course and additional knowledge to
their target areas to beef up drivers at an early age.
Last 2014, Representatives
from the Lower Congress filed house Bill 4160 (of Representatives
Rufus and Maximo Rodriguez) to include road safety curriculum at the
elementary and secondary learning institutions. On the other hand,
Senate has received a similar proposal (Senate Bill 1231 filed by
Senator Grace Poe) in November 2016.
Further, the Automobile
Association Philippines (AAP) – a constant partner of Carmudi
Philippines in their road safety efforts – took part in the
inauguration of the CARS program.
Through AAP Advocacies
Manager Cynthia Reyes, the national auto club provided the
participants an overview of the Republic Act 4136 – also known as
the Land Transportation and Traffic Code – and showed scenarios
which yield to road crashes.
Reyes said that they are
looking forward to future collaborations with Carmudi, who has
shared their commitment in making roads safer.
“The AAP is truly honored
to have been invited to Carmudi’s Academy for Road Safety. We are
happy with the partnership that we have established with Carmudi who
has been continuously making efforts to teach the public about
traffic discipline and road safety. We hope to continue this
proactive collaboration with Carmudi as we share a firm commitment
to safer roads throughout the country,” Reyes said.
Carmudi forged partnership
with AAP that also led to assisting the club in the reproduction of
copies of the RA 4136, which was also given to the participants.
Aside from AAP, Carmudi
Philippines also invited Cebu Road Heroes (CRH) as road safety
partner to present the latest road crash scenarios that is happening
in their area.
Prior to CARS, Carmudi
Philippines has been advocating road safety efforts in the country.
Late last year, Carmudi made their debut CSR program in Taguig,
successfully made in partnership with Turbo Zone. The event was
concluded with hundreds of students in attendance.
Meanwhile, Carmudi
Philippines Chief Operating Officer Cholo Syquia expressed optimism
on their current efforts, saying that they are looking forward to
safer roads sooner than they expect.
“We hope that this is a
good start and will continue to have a longing effect, not just to
the students but to everyone that they will interact with,” Syquia
noted.