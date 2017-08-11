DTI, TESDA ink
MOA to offer entrepreneurship trainings for TESDA grads
By
DTI-ROG
August 11, 2017
MAKATI CITY – As
part of the agency’s thrust to increase awareness on the positive
gains of entrepreneurship, the Department of Trade and Industry
(DTI) and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)
link up to provide TESDA graduates with access to trainings on
entrepreneurship to help generate to equip them with the necessary
skills on entrepreneurship and employment.
According to DTI Sec.
Ramon Lopez, acquired business skills by TESDA trainees from the
Skills Training for Employment/Entrepreneurship Program (STEEP) can
be used in effectively running their businesses in the future.
“This partnership not only
complements our objective to equip our people with the right mindset
and basic skills, it also contributes to our national goal to
realize inclusive growth towards shared prosperity, powered by
smarter Filipino entrepreneurs,” Sec. Lopez said.
STEEP aims provide
interventions through skills development by providing access to
training on entrepreneurship to graduates of TESDA program for self
or wage employment to uplift their economic status.
“Through this partnership,
we are glad to help TESDA graduates acquire more skills and
development which can give them more opportunities to improve their
lives by engaging in vibrant entrepreneurial activities,” said DTI
Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya.
Under the agreement, TESDA
will provide its list of graduates to DTI from the Special Training
for Employment Program (STEP) and other similar scholarship program,
assist in the conduct of the entrepreneurship training, and monitor
and evaluate the implementation of the project.
Upon assessment and
selection of TESDA’s certified STEP graduates, DTI, in turn, will
provide entrepreneurship training, assist in availment of the
microfinancing facilities, provide them access to start-up capital
for micro enterprises, and even facilitate business registration of
those who wish to engage in business/sole proprietorship.
“This is the service that
we will provide to them,” Maglaya explained, adding that “from
giving them the right mindset, to ensuring that they will have
assistance until they decided to put up their own business, we will
make sure that we are with them every step of their entrepreneurial
journey.”
The STEEP agreement with
TESDA is one of the Department’s initiatives to sustainably generate
employment and further promote entrepreneurship in the country as
DTI pushes for its “Trabaho at Negosyo” agenda.